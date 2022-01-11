NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who finished the season with the most rushing yards?

The final standings for all rushing yards leaders are official now that the 2021 NFL regular season is complete. Seven running backs eclipsed 1,000 yards this season. Ezekiel Elliot barely got there, totaling 1,002 yards while Antonio Gibson recorded 1,037. Here are the five running backs that lead the NFL in rushing this season.
2021 NFL rushing yards leaders
#5 - Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings - 1,159 yards
Dalvin Cook eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the third consecutive season for the Minnesota Vikings. He continues to be the engine that drives their offense, while being one of the most consistent running backs in the NFL. He has averaged over 4.5 yards per carry in every season of his five-year career.
#4 - Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers - 1,200 yards
Najee Harris had one of the best seasons of all 2021 NFL rookies. He rejuvenated the Pittsburgh Steelers' rushing attack, which was missing for them last season. In addition to providing solid production on the ground, he proved to be useful in the passing game as well. He contributed 74 receptions for 467 yards. He, also, showed excellent ball security, going the entire season without a fumble.