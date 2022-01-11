NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who finished the season with the most rushing yards?

The final standings for all rushing yards leaders are official now that the 2021 NFL regular season is complete. Seven running backs eclipsed 1,000 yards this season. Ezekiel Elliot barely got there, totaling 1,002 yards while Antonio Gibson recorded 1,037. Here are the five running backs that lead the NFL in rushing this season.

2021 NFL rushing yards leaders

#5 - Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings - 1,159 yards

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the third consecutive season for the Minnesota Vikings. He continues to be the engine that drives their offense, while being one of the most consistent running backs in the NFL. He has averaged over 4.5 yards per carry in every season of his five-year career.

Lee Harvey @MusikFan4Life Dalvin Cook's 2021 season (Year 5) : 249 carries for 1,159 yards, 6 TD's & 3 lost fumbles; 34 catches for 224 yards on 49 targets in 13 games (Selected to his 3rd straight Pro Bowl. 3rd straight season with 1,000+ yards rushing) Dalvin Cook's 2021 season (Year 5) : 249 carries for 1,159 yards, 6 TD's & 3 lost fumbles; 34 catches for 224 yards on 49 targets in 13 games (Selected to his 3rd straight Pro Bowl. 3rd straight season with 1,000+ yards rushing) https://t.co/9SWI56ZNkm

#4 - Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers - 1,200 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris

David Todd @DavidMTodd



Le’Veon Bell rookie nums:

1,259 yds from scrimmage (860 rush, 399 rec), 289 touches, 4.4 Y/Tch, 8 TD, 1 fumble.



Harris age 23, Bell age 21.

#Steelers Najee Harris finished 4th in NFL in yds for scrimmage w 1,667 (1200 rush, 467 rec), 381 touches, 4.4 Y/Tch, 10 TD, 0 fumbles.Le’Veon Bell rookie nums:1,259 yds from scrimmage (860 rush, 399 rec), 289 touches, 4.4 Y/Tch, 8 TD, 1 fumble.Harris age 23, Bell age 21. Najee Harris finished 4th in NFL in yds for scrimmage w 1,667 (1200 rush, 467 rec), 381 touches, 4.4 Y/Tch, 10 TD, 0 fumbles. Le’Veon Bell rookie nums:1,259 yds from scrimmage (860 rush, 399 rec), 289 touches, 4.4 Y/Tch, 8 TD, 1 fumble.Harris age 23, Bell age 21.#Steelers

Najee Harris had one of the best seasons of all 2021 NFL rookies. He rejuvenated the Pittsburgh Steelers' rushing attack, which was missing for them last season. In addition to providing solid production on the ground, he proved to be useful in the passing game as well. He contributed 74 receptions for 467 yards. He, also, showed excellent ball security, going the entire season without a fumble.

