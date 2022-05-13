NFL Strength of schedule 2022: Top 5 teams with the toughest schedule

The NFL season is a long and grueling one, where often times the winner is decided by who is healthy enough as opposed to who is better. Each game brings with it a delicate balance of strategy, toughness and skill. However, there are some things that are out of the control of coaches, players and teams - the quality of an opponent.

No matter how prepared a team might be, no matter the game plan, sometimes you just run into a NFL team that is better than you and there is nothing you can do about it.

The competition in the NFL has been more challenging. No matter the week, good teams are going to find themselves playing other formidable teams. Look at the AFC West, for example; each team within that division appears to be a playoff contender.

The Chiefs and Chargers are led by two of the game's best quarterbacks, the Broncos finally traded for a quarterback in Russell Wilson, and the Raiders brought in the best wide receiver in the game, Davante Adams to play with Derek Carr. These teams will be playing against each other twice!

Let's take a look at the top 5 teams with the toughest schedule heading into the 2022 NFL season.

#5: Los Angeles Rams

Strength of schedule: .567 (1st)

The defending Superbowl champions were never going to have it easy schedule wise - that's the penalty you face after you win it all.

Rams fans will gladly take a difficult schedule for a NFL championship ring. They begin their season at home against the hungry Buffalo Bills, who will be looking to make a statement in Week 1. Divisional battles against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers in back-to-back road games in Week 3 and 4 add to the Rams' problems. The Rams also have the problem of facing teams from the AFC West, the best division in all of football.

#4: Buffalo Bills

Strength of schedule: .512 (T-12th)

The Buffalo Bills are one of the early favorites to win the Superbowl in 2023. With one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen, they are a nightmare matchup for every NFL team.

The Bills begin the season on the road against the Rams and battle the Ravens and Packers on the road later in the season. What will dicate the Bills strength of schedule will be how far along their division rivals have come. If the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins truly improve, the Bills will have some tough battles against some up-and-coming teams.

#3: Las Vegas Raiders

Strength of schedule: .528 (T-7th)

The AFC West is one of the NFL's most exciting divisions. The problem with the influx of talent in the division is that someone has to lose, and until we see what the teams are capable of, the Raiders look like a team that could take a step back.

The Raiders face an incredible challenge to start the NFL season playing the Chargers, Cardinals, Titans, Broncos and Chiefs before getting a chance to breathe with a bye week. Coming out of the bye, the schedule gets easier, playing against the likes of the Texans, Saints and Jaguars - but their season might already be over thanks to that difficult start.

#2: Cincinnatti Bengals

Strength of schedule: .536 (3rd)

Joe Burrow and company pushed through the warzone that was the AFC and represented their conference well in the Super Bowl. No one will be surprised by the Bengals this NFL season and because they have a target on their backs, no game will be easy.

The Bengals are going to hope they get off to a good start against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home because after that, things are tough. Away games against the Cowboys and improved Jets lead to a difficult stretch starting in Week 12 where they play a series of playoff teams and a Deshaun Watson-led Cleveland Browns team.

#1: Kansas City Chiefs

Strength of schedule: .533 (T-5th)

The Kansas City Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, the best player in the NFL, so they have nothing to worry about when it comes to their schedule. Except, of course, for the fact that they face an extremely daunting schedule.

If the Chiefs weren't the Chiefs, you'd think they'd be destined for a top 3 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They begin on the road in three of their first four games and don't play a game against a team that was not in last year's playoffs until Week 10 when they play Jacksonville.

It gets worse after that game however, as they play back-to-back games against the Los Angeles teams and then play road games against their AFC championship rivals, the Bengals and the Russell Wilson-led Broncos.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to start the season with eight straight games against teams that had a winning record in the previous season, per @EliasSports Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to start the season with eight straight games against teams that had a winning record in the previous season, per @EliasSports. https://t.co/SAtoCQMrME

