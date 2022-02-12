NFL teams with most MVP winners of all-time

The NFL MVP award was first awarded in the 1957 season, and it has been handed out for the past 65 consecutive seasons. During that time, 26 different franchises have had, at least, one player win the award, while 14 teams have had multiple MVP winners. Here are the five teams with the most MVP winners in NFL history.

Teams with the most NFL MVP winners

#1 - Green Bay Packers (10)

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre

The Green Bay Packers account for the most MVP awards in NFL history. They are the only team with ten total winners. Seven of their ten awards have come from a combination of three from Brett Favre and four from Aaron Rodgers. Bart Starr, Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor recorded the other three.

#2 - Baltimore Colts and Indianapolis Colts (9)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning

Before Aaron Rodgers won two consecutive MVP awards for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Colts held the record with nine winners. They now rank second. Peyton Manning is responsible for more than half of them, accumulating five total, the most by any player of all time. Johnny Unitas contributed three awards while the ninth went to Bert Jones.

