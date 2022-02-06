NFL teams with no selections in Pro Bowl 2022

The Pro Bowl is the NFL's version of an All-Star game, where the best of the 32 NFL teams come together for one fun-filled exhibition match. The Indianapolis Colts have the most Pro Bowl selections this season, with seven players.

However, not every team is fortunate enough to be represented in this who's who of star players.

Five NFL teams won't be represented in Las Vegas this season. These teams have solid players, but none were worthy enough to be selected as a Pro Bowler.

They'll look to 2022 for better results from their rosters.

2022 Pro Bowl will be without these teams

# 1 - New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton

The New York Giants had a forgettable final season under head coach Joe Judge. Saquon Barkley never appeared at 100% this season and wasn't the same difference-maker he's shown he is in past seasons.

Daniel Jones had an up-and-down third year in the NFL. However, his wide receiver core was regularly injured, leaving him with a rotating cast of wide receivers to throw to weekly.

The Giants will look to the future after a 4-13 season. Brian Daboll was one of the most promising head coaching hires on the market this coaching cycle.

If he can maximize Jones' strengths and get better personnel in the offseason, the Giants will be on the road to improvement.

# 2 - New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson

The New York Jets are without representation in the 2022 Pro Bowl. But there are many bright spots for Jets fans to look forward to, including the return of perennial Pro Bowl defensive end Carl Lawson next year.

Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley, and Marcus Maye are other Pro Bowl-caliber players on the Jets' defense.

The team will look to 2021 number two overall pick Zach Wilson to grow in the offseason and play more consistently in 2022. The Jets roster has talent but they need more experience under their belts for it to all come together.

# 3 - Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III

Despite having no Pro Bowl players on their roster this season, the Denver Broncos have the most optimistic future of the five teams on this list. They finished with the best record of the bunch (7-10) and have a new head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, who is the former offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

Hackett's connection to Aaron Rodgers has Broncos fans hopeful of a trade. Should Rodgers be traded to the Broncos, they'd become instane Super Bowl contenders.

Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton are a top-five wide receiver trio. They need the right quarterback to utilize their talents, and Rodgers could be that.

#4 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is the most apparent player on these five teams to be a future Pro Bowl selection. Lawrence was highly inconsistent in a highly disappointing rookie season.

But the number one overall pick deserves a pass for being in a dreadful environment established by Urban Meyer.

Joining Lawrence next season is former college teammate Travis Etienne, who missed his entire rookie season. The Jaguars need Lawrence to make fewer mistakes to dig themselves out of the NFL's cellar.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new head coach in Doug Pederson. Pederson is an upgrade over Meyer and a well-respected leader and play-caller. That said, the Jaguars will ultimately go as Lawrence goes in his sophomore season.

# 5 - Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks

The last team without any Pro Bowl participants is the Houston Texans. Brandin Cooks was the best player of the 4-13 Texans and is one of the building blocks for the Texans' future.

They are one of the final three teams yet to hire a new head coach. After firing David Culley after just one season, the pressure is on the Texans to make the right hire and decide Davis Mills' future as well.

There's perhaps no team on this list with more work ahead of them than the Texans.

