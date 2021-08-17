NFL Top 100 Players in 2021: Will Pittsburgh Steelers have a player in top 25?

On Sunday, August 15th, the NFL Network revealed the first portion of this year's NFL Top 100 with 100 to 41. Sunday, August 22nd will show 40-11 and the top 10 will be unveiled on Sunday, August 29th. The Pittsburgh Steelers have never had a player at #1 in the NFL Top 100, but they did have a player at #2 in 2018 with WR Antonio Brown. Brown made the top 10 four times as a Pittsburgh Steelers player. In 2020, TJ Watt was the highest-ranked player for Pittsburgh at #25. Will the Steelers land a player in the Top 25 of the 2021 NFL Top 100?

Through the first leg of the NFL Top 100, two Pittsburgh Steelers were revealed. At #57 was DT Cameron Heyward, who was #84 in 2020. He has been to four straight Pro Bowls and is a top 10 IDL at the age of 32. At #52 was FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, down from #35 in 2020. He's been explosive on the field and has been named 1st-Team All-Pro the last two years.

TJ Watt questioning the decision to rank Minkah Fitzpatrick just the 52nd best player in this year's NFL Top 100. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/OjoZKWLZ0R — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 16, 2021

Are there any players left for the Pittsburgh Steelers that could end up in the Top 25 of the NFL Top 100 this year? Ben Roethlisberger will likely get a snub this year from the NFL Top 100 after not showing up in 100-41. Juju Smith-Schuster was #47 in 2019 but has had a decline in his production since then. Devin Bush? Doubtful as he would have been in the first round. Stephon Tuitt? We can see his name, but not in the Top 25. There really is only one player left who is worthy of at least the Top 25: TJ Watt.

Watt led the NFL in 2020 with 15 sacks, his third straight year with at least 13. He was Top 25 in 2020 and should be in the Top 10 if judged fairly. Watt was snubbed out of DPOY last year despite leading the league in sacks. The top of the NFL Top 100 will be owned by QBs and offensive skill positions. Watt will likely be behind Aaron Donald and that would put him around #8, which is still a respected spot.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar