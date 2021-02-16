NFL: Five Worst Trades of All-time

The two biggest trades during last year's NFL offseason saw the Texans' DeAndre Hopkins head to the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Jets' Jamal Adams move to the Seattle Seahawks.

In return for one of the best receivers in the NFL, the Texans received running back David Johnson and the number 40 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft from the Cardinals, which they used to select defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

The jury is still out on Blacklock, who had a decent rookie campaign, and though David Johnson did a post over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, the duo came nowhere near the game-changing prowess of DeAndre Hopkins, and the Texans suffered as a result, even with Deshaun Watson under center.

The New York Jets have a chance to prove they were right to send one of NFL's best safeties Jamal Adams to Seattle last season when they try to strike it big in the NFL Draft this year.

The Jets have a first-round and a third-round pick to use up in the 2021 NFL Draft courtesy of the Seahawks. Getting the pick right is the difficult part, though, as the Texans found out last year. If the Jets draft a couple of duds to replace Jamal Adams, there will be a lot of head-scratching going on in New York and beyond.

All this, combined with the recent news about Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson possibly being granted trades, got us thinking, what are the top 5 worst NFL trades of all-time?

In descending order:

5. Oakland Raiders trade future NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss to the Patriots (2007)

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks

Unquestionably, Randy Moss is one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL.

The explosive receiver represented the Minnesota Vikings for seven successful years from 1998-2005, racking up 9,142 yards and 90 TDs.

Moss was traded to Oakland in 2005 but seemed like a shell of his former self, prompting Raiders head coach Al Davis to offer "The Mossiah" to the New England Patriots in return for a fourth-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, a pick that Davis would use to select Cincinnati's, John Bowie.

It would turn out to be a really bad trade from the Hall-of-Fame coach.

Moss linked up with coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, and was a key cog in the Patriots team went unbeaten in 2007. Moss caught 23 TD passes (an NFL record) from Brady and came within 39 seconds of tasting Super Bowl glory, but Moss' dreams of a Super Bowl ring were stolen by Eli Manning, Plaxico Burress and the New York Giants.

Moss retired in 2012 and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018.