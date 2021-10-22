NFL Trade Deadline Predictions: 3 Bold Moves the Dolphins could make

The Miami Dolphins are currently at the bottom of the AFC East at 1-5, with even the New York Jets above them in the standings.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had his share of issues this season, which is why the Miami Dolphins are apparently making a move to acquire Deshaun Watson before the trade deadline. Should they make such a bold move in 2021?

The Miami Dolphins' defense is bad against the run and even worse against the pass, despite having a dynamic duo in the secondary. Their skill players around Tua Tagovailoa could hurt any quarterback's progress. While a trade for Deshaun Watson would be a brave move in 2021, the Miami Dolphins could make other bold trades before the deadline to improve their roster.

Moves that Miami Dolphins could make before trade deadline

#1 - Move Xavien Howard

Tyler Kazmer @KazmersKorner Hearing teams have had discussions with Miami about Xavien Howard.These teams include: Chiefs, Packers, Buccaneers, Vikings, Cardinals, Browns, and Raiders.Current going price is a 3rd due to his 14 million cap hit. Hearing teams have had discussions with Miami about Xavien Howard.These teams include: Chiefs, Packers, Buccaneers, Vikings, Cardinals, Browns, and Raiders.Current going price is a 3rd due to his 14 million cap hit.

Xavien Howard was expected to be moved prior to the season, but the Miami Dolphins decided to roll with both Howard and Byron Jones. The duo in the secondary hasn't panned out too well, with the defense giving up the fourth-most passing yards. The Dolphins aren't likely to pay Howard his extension and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a serious problem in their secondary. Howard and Sean Murphy-Bunting could become a new dynamic duo in the NFL. It gives the Miami Dolphins another first-round pick for the draft.

#2 - Move Tua Tagovailoa, but not for Deshaun Watson

American Poet @coach_rappcity Tua to a team like the Steelers who will need a starting QB next year might make the most sense… Tua to a team like the Steelers who will need a starting QB next year might make the most sense…

If the Miami Dolphins are truly not pleased with how Tua Tagovailoa has played, they can still move on and get draft capital for a 2022 rookie quarterback. Deshaun Watson is not the right option for the future of the Miami Dolphins, but they can give another team their future with a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger is playing to his age, which is not a good thing. Even though he's starting to play better, 2022 could be a disaster for the Steelers. Unless they already have their eye on a prospect, they will likely go through another draft without taking a quarterback. Tua can come in and compete with Mason Rudolph/Dwayne Haskins for a starting job and restart his career. The Dolphins get a first-round pick and could maybe obtain Rudolph or Haskins.

#3 - Make a move for Ty'Son Williams

Myles Gaskin is the lead running back for the Miami Dolphins, but he is part of a poor backfield. Gaskins, Salvon Ahmed and Malcolm Brown have combined for under 350 rushing yards in six games. Derrick Henry has more than that in two games this season. The front office wants a new quarterback, but maybe getting a new running back with more potential could give the offense a boost. The Baltimore Ravens have stated that they are getting calls about Ty'Son Williams, who has been a healthy scratch since going off earlier in the season. Once JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards return in 2022, Ty'Son Williams won't have much of a role but will have earned a role somewhere else.

Edited by Piyush Bisht