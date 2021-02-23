NFL Trade Rumors: 3 players the Buffalo Bills should target

The Buffalo Bills are looking to solidify their team for another run at trying to make it to the Super Bowl next season. With the NFL Draft coming up in April, Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane can still make some moves to improve some positions, throughout their roster. Especially if the draft doesn't work out as well as they hoped.

Coming only a game shy of the Super Bowl this past season, there isn't much they need to improve. Here are a few names that could further bolster this contender.

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 players the Buffalo Bills can target

#3 NFL Tarde Rumors: Zach Ertz - TE (Philadelphia Eagles)

By now, we've all seen how top-tier tight ends make their offenses a step above the rest, throughout the league. In the last few years, Rob Gronkowski (Tampa Bay) and Travis Kelce (Kansas City), have been the leaders at their position, respectively.

The Bills don't seem to have a player of that caliber at that position, at least not as of this past season. Buffalo mainly played three tight ends during the 2020 season, Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft, and Lee Smith. If not for nagging injuries and even a couple of brushes with COVID-19, perhaps one of these guys could've stepped up and been what the Buffalo Bills lacked last year.

Zach Ertz comes to mind easily. He was always a sure target for any quarterback the Eagles put in, and was once instrumental to helping the team win its only Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII.

In an article by @PFF they have TE Zach Ertz going to the Buffalo Bills for a 2021 6th round pick. Could Ertz be the answer to the tight end woes in Buffalo? #GoBills pic.twitter.com/QxGppAmzzn — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) February 23, 2021

It's rumored that he could available to interested teams by way of a trade, and it might be somewhat plausible, since the Eagles have already made some notable offensive moves, a la Carson Wentz.

#2 NFL Trade Rumors: Jonnu Smith - TE (Tennessee Titans)

Another name is Jonnu Smith, who is currently with the Titans. He put in the kind of on-field effort that could rival all three of the Buffalo Bills' tight ends. He finished 2020 with 41 catches for 448 yards and 8 touchdowns. He'll be 26-years-old when the season starts and in a business where youth is pretty valuable, he isn't as "aged" as Ertz, who's currently 30.

One thing to keep in mind is the salary cap hit that these guys would each bring to the Buffalo Bills. Many sources estimate their asking prices at roughly $8 million, for the upcoming year.

#1 NFL Trade Rumors: Akiem Hicks - DE/DT (Chicago Bears)

In the off chance that the Buffalo Bills aren't able to lure J.J. Watt into town, they could possibly make a move for Akiem Hicks, out of Chicago. The Bears are in the position to free up cap space wherever they can (currently being $10.5 million over), and Hicks is definitely on their list of possible exits.

He's been formidable on the line, playing with Khalil Mack the last three seasons, racking up 114 tackles and 12 total sacks in that span. He too, would bring a considerable salary cap hit. However, with the likely exit of LB Matt Milano, the Buffalo Bills would have a little extra room for a trade, without giving up as much as they would, just to have the space to try and sign Watt.