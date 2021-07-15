NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Chris Godwin after franchise-tagged players deadline

Chris Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were unable to reach a long-term agreement. For Godwin, this means he will essentially be a man in purgatory.

It remains to be seen how this development changes things for the Bucs and the wideout. If Godwin wants a long-term deal, like, now, his only hope is to hold out and request a trade. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade Chris Godwin, where would he fit?

Here are three teams that would welcome Godwin with open arms.

Where Chris Godwin would be a great fit

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are hunting for some reliable talent at wide receiver. Currently, they are basically betting on Brandon Aiyuk taking a step forward in his second season. Otherwise, George Kittle could be the de facto top receiving target for another season.

These catches by Brandon Aiyuk are ridiculous 😲



[via IG/joshwa.porter] pic.twitter.com/3Nic4wpMnc — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 8, 2021

While Godwin is a great second receiver, earning at least 840 yards and seven touchdowns in three of the last four years, he could be a scary de facto third receiver. Between Godwin, Kittle, and a second-year Aiyuk, the 49ers passing game could see an overnight renaissance going into 2021.

#2 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals hit the jackpot with the DeAndre Hopkins trade last season. Put simply, they would be hitting another one with the addition of Chris Godwin.

DeAndre Hopkins is putting on a show in the desert after earning over 1,400 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. The Cardinals also have AJ Green as their second wide receiver, who is not quite the same player he was in his prime.

AJ Green's last 1000-yard season came in 2017. If he doesn't work out as planned, the Cardinals would love to have Chris Godwin as insurance. If Green does work out, Godwin could battle Christian Kirk for a third-string receiver role. No matter who wins the competition, the Cardinals could have one of the best passing corps in the league with this move.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are still licking their wounds after losing arguably the greatest WR in franchise history, Julio Jones. There's almost no better way to rebound from that loss than picking up Godwin as the second receiver behind Calvin Ridley.

With Kyle Pitts, Calvin Ridley and Chris Godwin, the Falcons may be better off than when they had Julio Jones.

Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys

Granted, this is Kyle Pitts' rookie season, so he could start slow. However, this core will be in their early-to-mid 20s and could possibly be Matt Ryan's trio until he retires in his 40s.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha