NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Shaq Lawson

Shaq Lawson has had the weirdest of offseasons. He was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Houston Texans in mid-March, and he was supposed to be the Texans' best pass-rusher following JJ Watt's release.

But August has been awful for Lawson, who went from Houston's best pass-rusher to an afterthought, playing 13 snaps in the fourth quarter of a preseason game. Now, there are rumors that Lawson could be available for trade.

Considering he has enough talent and experience to help a contender, he could be an interesting option for a team in dire need of a pass rusher.

Two #Texans players being heavily discussed in league circles as trade candidates, per sources: pass rusher Shaq Lawson and safety Lonnie Johnson. Both players are used to prominent playing time but are second on Houston's depth chart as of now. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 27, 2021

On that note, here's a look at three teams that could trade for Shaq Lawson this offseason:

#1 New York Jets

Well, the Jets aren't exactly contenders this season, but they are desperate for a new pass rusher, and Lawson would fill their need like a glove. Over the last month, New York lost both their starting defensive ends because of health issues, and Robert Saleh's defense demands a lot of production from the edge.

Shaq Lawson isn't as good a rusher as Carl Lawson, nor does he have the veteran pedigree and run defense that Vinny Curry possesses. But he would still be an instant starter for a team that desperately needs a new, talented face to terrorize opposing quarterbacks.

#2 Cleveland Browns

The Browns have one of the best rosters in the NFL, and their edge position is set with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, both former first-overall draft picks, slated to start.

However, Lawson would solidify their depth at the position, keeping Garrett and Clowney fresh for a series or two while not missing on a lot of juice in the defensive line.

Does Shaq Lawson Make Sense for #Browns? https://t.co/uTissHQHq5 — Pete Smith (@_PeteSmith_) August 26, 2021

Even though Lawson is having an awful camp, he could thrive in a completely new role for the Browns defense that would ask a lot less of him.

#3 Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins

Just as the Browns would be a good option for depth reasons, the Chiefs could use a guy with Lawson's talent to bolster their pass rush. Andy Reid is known for taking shots on guys with a lot of pedigree, and Lawson, a former first-round pick himself, could see an uptick in Lawson's production with less pressure to perform.

The Chiefs are unlikely to focus a lot on their defense because they always tend to win a lot of games as long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy. But the Super Bowl made it evident that, against the NFL's cream of the crop, Mahomes alone won't be enough. So Lawson would serve as a great preseason addition for Kansas City Chiefs.

Edited by Bhargav