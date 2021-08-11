NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential targets for New Orleans Saints after CB Patrick Robinson retires

After 11 seasons in the NFL and a Super Bowl win, New Orleans Saints CB Patrick Robinson has announced his retirement. Robinson will leave his starting post opposite Marshon Lattimore, which will leave the Saints with an even more depleted secondary.

A former 1st-round pick by New Orleans, Patrick Robinson is about to turn 34 and likely chose a healthy life in retirement over pushing his body past its limits. Following his rookie contract, he played a single season for the San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New Orleans in 2018.

He was a pivotal player in the Eagles' Super Bowl win with a 50-yard INT TD in the NFC Championship game, and batted down Tom Brady's Hail Mary pass at the end of the Super Bowl. Injuries have hampered his return to the Saints, though, as he has played just 27 games in three seasons.

Patrick Robinson retired with 16 INTs, 83 passes defended, two forced fumbles, two sacks, 338 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.

Patrick Robinson is an Eagles legend.



Shoutout to him on a terrific 11-year career. pic.twitter.com/ilYSnc8m6m — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeegNFP) August 10, 2021

Now what? Marshon Lattimore will start alongside CJ Gardner-Johnson, who will be the default replacement and still has to earn his role. The rest of the depth chart includes rookie Paulson Adebo, veteran Ken Crawley, Brian Poole and free-agent signing Prince Amukamara.

Throwing a quick glance, it is a very young group - Mike Evans, Robby Anderso, and Kyle Pitts - that could have some issues with their own division. Who can the New Orleans Saints find to bolster their secondary?

On that note, here are three targets the New Orleans Saints should consider to replace CB Patrick Robinson:

#1 CJ Henderson

IF he’s fully recovered from his injury, CJ Henderson would be an amazing addition for any team.



Feels like there’s a little more to the situation but I’d definitely offer a day 2 pick to bring him over. pic.twitter.com/UmwHl1SRdG — karan (@905Kar) August 8, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars made headlines when they announced that 2020 1st-round pick CB CJ Henderson would be on the trade block.

According to the Times-Picayune's Jeff Duncan, the New Orleans Saints are already exploring this route. The 22-year-old CB would pair well with Marshon Lattimore, and WR Michael Thomas could end up in a trade package.

However, the Saints would still need to make a roster move to help at WR. Denzel Mims?

#2 Dre Kirkpatrick

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys

Free-agent CB options are very slim at the moment, and Dre Kirkpatrick has recently visited the San Francisco 49ers. He also had a workout with the New Orleans Saints earlier in the offseason.

In 2020 with Arizona, Kirkpatrick had 11 starts in 14 games for 56 tackles and three INTs. He is not the best option at 31, but can at least be a band-aid at the position until Paulson Adebo can step up.

#3 Explore in-house

🏈 2-Time 1st Team All-Pac-12 Selection

💥 24 Passes Defended in 2018 - Tied for Most in FBS

🙌 8 Career Interceptions in 2 Seasons



Paulson Adebo is one of the top corners in the #NFLDraft and will be a starter day 1 in the @NFL.#BackThePac | @StanfordFball | @PacPremierBank pic.twitter.com/8OKg6drQnO — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 27, 2021

With limited options outside, the New Orleans Saints could decide to gamble on their own roster for the season.

CJ Gardner-Johnson could move primarily to CB. He has been working on his fundamentals and technique throughout training camp. Paulson Adebo is a rookie, but has drawn comparisons with division rival Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Brian Poole has been on special teams, but should be able to man the slot. Ken Crawley has experience over the others on the New Orleans Saints' roster.

Edited by Bhargav