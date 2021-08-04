NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Reasons why the Indianapolis Colts should trade for Gardner Minshew

Would quarterback Gardner Minshew II be a good fit for the Indianapolis Colts? With the Colts poised to be without quarterback Carson Wentz for an extended period, rumors started swirling about the team possibly trading for the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback.

The Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft to be the team's long-term starter and signed C.J. Beathard this offseason on a two-year deal to be the team's backup quarterback. These moves leave Minshew as the odd man out.

Which trade would you try to make if your were the Colts?



🔁 Nick Foles

❤️ Gardner Minshew pic.twitter.com/sTXibKWwuN — PFF (@PFF) August 2, 2021

While the Colts did sign Brett Hundley, they should consider trading for Minshew as well. Here's why:

Three reasons why the Colts should consider Gardner Minshew II

#1 - Experience

As of right now, the Colts plan to work with Jacob Eason as their starter with rookie Sam Ehlinger and recent free-agent signee Brett Hundley as the backups.

But Eason has never started an NFL game. Hundley has the most experience of the three, having started nine games for the Green Bay Packers in 2017.

Minshew was the starter on-and-off for the Jacksonville Jaguars but has 21 starts under his belt. He could bring stability to the offense while Wentz is out and behind the solid offensive line that the Colts have built, he could flourish.

#2 - Passing Ability

The Colts' receiving options include T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Mo-Alie Cox and Jack Doyle. It's a talented unit that deserves a good quarterback.

Minshew has a great arm and passing ability. In his rookie season, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns, and last season, even in just nine games, he threw for 2,259 yards and 16 touchdowns. Minshew's completion rate also hovered around 60%.

Minshew set the Jaguars franchise record for most consecutive games with at least three passing touchdowns. Minshew's ability to get the ball down the field will help the Colts' offense immensely.

#Jaguars Gardner Minshew could be many teams' top option if they want to add a QB he has a very easy cap number to take of 826,000. #DUUUVAL #NFL



He could be a backup or start if needed. pic.twitter.com/upwRAWK5aE — NFL Trade News (@NFLTradeNews) August 2, 2021

#3 - Trade value

If the Colts could pull off a trade for Gardner Minshew, it wouldn't be nearly as costly as it would be to get another quarterback, like Nick Foles.

The Jaguars currently have a crowded quarterback room and would probably appreciate the Colts taking one off their hands. And, in return, the Jaguars would be more willing to take draft picks rather than players as they continue their rebuilding process.

