NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Jacksonville Jaguars are shopping C.J. Henderson

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted cornerback C.J. Henderson with the ninth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida. Henderson had 36 tackles, a forced fumble, six pass deflections and one interception in his rookie campaign, not quite dumpster-fire numbers on a 1-15 team.

Henderson then suffered a shoulder injury which he was able to play through. Later that year, in November, he suffered a groin surgery that threw another spanner in the works. The Jaguars seemed to have high hopes for the 22-year-old, until recently.

Henderson missed the start of training camp when he was placed on the COVID-19 list and then returned before missing extended time for personal reasons. The Jaguars insist that Henderson doesn't have any off-field issues but it's apparent that his extended absence has caused him to lose his starting role.

It is now rumored that the Jaguars are willing to part ways with the young cornerback after just one season and there are several reasons why shopping him at this point would be a good idea.

Multiple team execs believe #Jaguars corner C.J. Henderson -- the ninth overall pick in 2020 -- is available via trade. Jacksonville has given impression in some league circles that it's shopping Henderson, a high-pedigree player one year into rookie deal.

3 reasons why the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to move on from C.J. Henderson

#1 - Crowded depth chart

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran free-agent cornerback Shaquill Griffin to a three-year deal this offseason after his departure from Seattle. Griffin is a dominant corner and a definite upgrade for any team.

The Jaguars also signed Sidney Jones and Tre Herndon and used their second-round picks to draft cornerback Tyson Campbell out of the University of Georgia. With a lack of preseason playing time, there simply seems to be a lack of room for Henderson, which pushed the Jaguars' hand to trade him.

Charlie Strong says CJ Henderson has some catching up to do on the field. He's been able to be in meetings but has missed the start of Training Camp due to the COVID-19 list.

#2 - The return

Henderson has just one year of NFL play on his resume but showed a lot of promise when he was healthy. Considering he's on a rookie deal that is still affordable, other NFL teams would be willing to make a trade with the Jaguars, most likely for high draft picks for a ninth overall selection going into just his second season in the NFL.

Now is the ideal time to get the most return for Henderson.

CJ Henderson on the field in pads today.



(Look very closely lol That picture if from over 100 yards away) pic.twitter.com/EqONqGcZ0A — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 7, 2021

#3 - Urban Meyer didn't draft him

As with most industries, the NFL is a business. Urban Meyer has seemed to only want to build a team with his own players. That could be one reason why he drafted Travis Etienne when the Jaguars already had a reliable running back in James Robinson.

Henderson was drafted by the former coaching staff and has the ability to be a great NFL corner, but Meyer has decided to bring in three of his own corners. Henderson might just end up being the odd man out simply because he was drafted last season.

