NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Ravens should trade for RB Marlon Mack

Last season, Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack tore his Achilles in Week 1 causing him to miss the entirety of 2020. In his absence, the Colts turned to running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines to split the snaps.

When Mack returned this season healthy, he was the odd man out and has only played in one game this season. Last week, it was announced that Mack and the Colts mutually agreed that he would be traded. With the trade deadline just less than a month away, there are a few teams in the market for a young running back, but there's one in particular that it would definitely benefit: the Baltimore Ravens.

Three reasons the Baltimore Ravens should trade for Marlon Mack

#1 Necessity

The Baltimore Ravens lost three running backs to season-ending injuries before Week 1 of the season. The Ravens offense, no matter how hard they try to get the passing game going, is solely based on the rush.

The Ravens tried to utilize second-year running back Ty'Son Williams, but it hasn't been the same type of production that Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins would likely have. Marlon Mack had 1,000 rushing season in 2019 and over 900 the season before.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The #Colts and RB Marlon Mack have agreed to mutually seek a trade, per sources. Mack is fully healthy after last year’s Achilles tear. But Jonathan Taylor as the bell cow and Nyheim Hines recently extended, Mack is hoping for opportunities elsewhere. The #Colts and RB Marlon Mack have agreed to mutually seek a trade, per sources. Mack is fully healthy after last year’s Achilles tear. But Jonathan Taylor as the bell cow and Nyheim Hines recently extended, Mack is hoping for opportunities elsewhere.

#2 Youth

The Baltimore Ravens signed Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman earlier this season after sustaining injuries to their starting running backs. Bell was activated from the practice squad before Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos and has just 11 rushing yards. Freeman has played in all four games this season and has had just 37 rushing yards.

The Ravens also signed Latavius Murray, who has played in all four games with 44 rushing yards but doesn't have three touchdowns.

Mack is just 25 years old and could bring more of a sense of youth to the running game than the veterans mentioned above are currently doing.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter One reason Colts’ RB Marlon Mack didn't play Sunday is because, per league sources, the team is considering trading him. Mack's on a one-year deal, he's healthy and still can be productive. One reason Colts’ RB Marlon Mack didn't play Sunday is because, per league sources, the team is considering trading him. Mack's on a one-year deal, he's healthy and still can be productive.

#3 Affordable trade

The Baltimore Ravens would likely just have to give up a third or fourth-round draft pick in 2022 in exchange for Marlon Mack. That would be an affordable price tag for a running back who is still capable of rushing for 1,000 yards. Marlon Mack will be a free agent after this season, so there's no risk of giving up a mid to late-round draft pick for potentially a rental player.

