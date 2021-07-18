NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons Seattle Seahawks should pursue WR N'Keal Harry

New England Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has requested a trade after two unproductive seasons after becoming a first-round pick in 2019. While playing college football at Arizona, Harry had back-to-back seasons with 1,000+ yards and being a two-time 1st-Team All-Pac 12. He became the first WR drafted in the first round by the Patriots since 1996 with Terry Glenn. His rookie deal was worth $10.1 million over four years but has played in just 21 games with 45 catches for 414 yards and four TDs.

Part of the truth behind his trade request is that N'Keal Harry doesn't feel like he's being used correctly by New England. When drafted in the first round, many scouts saw him as a bust pick with his inability to cause separation with average speed. N'Keal Harry is either not happy with his number of targets or feels he isn't ready to be a top threat receiver for the team. The latter seems more likely and is probably being forced into larger roles than he feels he can fill by the Patriots, who want to get the most out of a first-round pick. The Patriots signed WR Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, pushing Harry to the bottom of the depth chart.

His agent Jamal Tooson has stated that a "fresh start" would be best for him. The question remains what team could help N'Keal Harry's mental state in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks are a team that should look into acquiring a WR, even though they are one of the last teams people would see needing another receiver. However, the Seahawks were interested in gaining Julio Jones just a few weeks ago. Seattle already has DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and D'Wayne Eskridge on the roster and a decent depth chart. Metcalf, who was drafted after N'Keal Harry and fell in the draft, has the second-most receiving TDs and third-most catches since 2019. Here are three reasons why N'Keal Harry going to the Seattle Seahawks makes sense.

Three reasons the Seattle Seahawks should trade for N'Keal Harry

#1 - N'Keal Harry showed potential in college and is still young

Any receiver who has had two straight 1,000-yard seasons is worth a second chance. N'Keal Harry is an enticing prospect who is only 23 and quite the athlete. He has great size, good speed, excellent body control and solid ball skills. He can also block well and that's always a plus in a WR these days. He didn't really have an issue with drops, but also didn't get too many targets to drop.

#2 - N'Keal Harry's contract is affordable and low-risk

He's still on his rookie contract as a first-round pick, but still has an affordable contract as the 32nd overall pick. The final two years on his deal are worth $1.4 million and $1.87 million. The Seattle Seahawks could also get N'Keal Harry as a free agent if they wait until the Patriots cut their roster. If they do end up making a trade, it'll only cost them a mid-late round pick. He's badly wanted out of New England and could be open to signing a smaller deal for a fresh start.

#3 - N'Keal Harry can find a better, happier role with Seattle as a situational player

If N'Keal Harry is indeed unhappy with being forced into an uncomfortable role with New England, he could thrive as a background player. He won't be starting for the Seahawks unless there are a few injuries to the top players. Seattle will still have a mismatch receiver in Harry that forces defenses to leave at least one great receiver in one-on-one coverage. In a 3rd and long situation or when they want to get one of the other receivers in ideal coverage, N'Keal Harry can take the field and make a few big plays every week. Some players don't prefer to be in the spotlight all the time.

