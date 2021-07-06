NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can afford to sign CB Steven Nelson

Cornerback Steven Nelson had a strong presence in the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary in 2019 and 2020. But due to a tight salary cap issue, the Steelers needed to move the cornerback. However, they could not find a trade partner for Nelson.

Tired of waiting on the team to make a move, Nelson asked for his release and the Steelers obliged. But as the offseason continues to wind down and with training camp just a few weeks away, Nelson is still a free agent.

Three teams that can afford to sign Steven Nelson

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have a solid defensive line but lack depth and strength in the secondary. Darius Slay could use a fellow cornerback who has the type of talent that he does. The Eagles currently have nearly $3 million in cap space for the 2021 season.

While that seems tight, at this point in the offseason, the Eagles can sign Nelson to a one-year deal worth about $2-2.5 million and work out an extension, if need be, for 2022 and maybe beyond. That may be the best option for Nelson as well, considering his options are starting to dwindle.

Eagles reportedly "really like" CB Steven Nelson and interest in landing a deal is there, but they are still a few million away from what he seeks.



Adding a veteran player to the CB group should absolutely be a priority.#Eagles (per @caplannfl) pic.twitter.com/ca56y4YvfQ — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) June 29, 2021

#2 - New York Jets

The New York Jets cornerback depth chart ranks as one of the worst in the National Football League. Steven Nelson is the type of cornerback that newly hired Jets head coach Robert Saleh likes in his zone-heavy defensive scheme.

Steven Nelson has allowed just 55% completion in his coverage which would be a tremendous upgrade for the Jets secondary. The team could be in the market to sign Nelson to the multi-year deal that he has been holding out for. Given their current situation, signing Nelson would be a good move for the Jets.

On @NYJets, to finish my draft week there:

Tagged Marcus Maye still a priority; Jets communicating w/agent.

Veteran CB help possible, as I said on @nflnetwork. Possibilities: Steven Nelson, Richard Sherman?

Early returns on Douglas/Saleh tandem = 👍. Their common ground? No ego. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) May 1, 2021

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

Nelson's ability to prevent completions in coverage makes him a target for the Dallas Cowboys. Although his 2020 numbers don't show it, Nelson has all the makings and ability to be a shutdown corner in the NFL. In a division like the NFC East, having a cornerback of his caliber would be a huge advantage.

The Cowboys can afford to sign Nelson to a multi-year deal, and it would be a valuable investment. With defensive coordinator Dan Quinn always interested in veteran cornerbacks, Nelson seems like the perfect fit for the Cowboys secondary.

