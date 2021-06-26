NFL Trade Rumors: 5 Blockbuster Trades that almost happened this offseason

This offseason, teams across the NFL have made some interesting trades. The trade exchange between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Jared Goff was one of the most shocking transfers of 2021 so far. On the other hand, plenty of trades that were talked about never eventually happened. On that note, here are five trade rumors that were very close to coming true in 2021

5 NFL Trades That Almost Happened in 2021 so far

#5 NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

It has been expected since the end of April that Aaron Rodgers would be traded, mostly because he is adamant about getting out of Green Bay. Rumors have been swirling that Rodgers could be traded to the 49ers or the Broncos or even the Raiders, to name a few.

But the Packers don't seem to have any interest in trading the current NFL MVP. If Green Bay did decide at some point to trade Rodgers, the return would be gigantic and possibly include multiple first-round draft picks.

A New #Broncos Trade Scenario for #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Caught Our Eye | Is This the Starting Point?





#4 NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Much like Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson feels that his time with the Houston Texans is over and has publicly asked for a trade. There are teams across the league that are very eager to trade for Deshaun Watson and have expressed their interest in doing so.

One of those teams are the Denver Broncos. But Watson's lingering legal issues and the uncertainty of him playing in 2021 have seen other NFL teams hesitate to draft the player.

The Eagles, Panthers, Jets, Dolphins, 49ers and Broncos are all still interested in a potential trade for Deshaun Watson despite his pending lawsuits

#3 NFL Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Since Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Browns, he hasn't had the type of impact the team had hoped for. He missed the majority of last season with an ACL injury and surgery.

With the Cleveland Browns having a stacked offense, there may not be a need for Beckham Jr. anymore. However, his knee injury has prevented other teams from making a trade for the wide receiver. Prior to the injury, the Browns could potentially have received a massive return for Beckham.

#Browns Baker Mayfield to Odell Beckham Jr

#2 NFL Tight End Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz could still be traded at any moment. The veteran tight end has played an integral part in the Philadelphia Eagles offense for the last eight seasons.

Trading Ertz could bring in a big return for the Eagles. They could use his transfer to either additional players or get draft picks to build their team again under the new coaching staff.

#1 NFL Quarterback Nick Foles

The fact that Nick Foles hasn't been traded yet, with training camp just weeks away, is a bit shocking. Foles is the third string on a crowded quarterback depth chart.

Foles has nine years of NFL experience and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in 2017. His expertise can be used by a few different teams that are in need of a veteran presence, which includes the Packers and Texans.

