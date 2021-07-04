NFL Trade Rumors: 5 Players Unlikely to be back with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2021-2022 season 

The Dallas Cowboys will see the return of their quarterback Dak Prescott this season. Prescott, who is now playing under a new contract extension, will have all of his offensive weapons ready and willing to take on the rest of the NFC East. But after the 2021 season, the Cowboys could have some big decisions to make considering they have some of their top offensive players on big contracts.

5 Players who might not be on the Dallas Cowboys roster in 2022

#1 WR Michael Gallup

Michael Gallup was considered a steal in the 2018 NFL Draft for the Dallas Cowboys. Drafting the talented wide receiver out of Colorado State in the third-round ended up paying dividends for Dallas' offense. Despite injuries around him, he was a consistent presence in the offense and quickly became one of Prescott's favorite targets.

But as Gallup enters the final year of his rookie deal, the Cowboys now have Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb signing a third wide-receiver to what will be a large contract that simply won't be possible for the Cowboys financially. Gallup will undoubtedly be one of the best available free agents in the 2022 class.

T.Y. Hilton, Michael Gallup, John Brown and other WRs are looking like values in early #FantasyFootball drafts:https://t.co/b4hxam1TNg — The Athletic Fantasy (@TheAthleticFS) July 2, 2021

#2 LB Leighton Vander Esch

The Dallas Cowboys made the decision not to pick up the fifth-year option on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch's contract. Meaning at the end of 2021 he will become a free agent. The beginning of Vander Esch's NFL career has just been riddled with injuries.

The Cowboys drafted Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons this year, just days after veteran linebacker Sean Lee retired. The Cowboys may reconsider and sign Vander Esch to a one-year deal if he can stay healthy and get back to that playmaker status he once had.

#3 G Connor Williams

Connor Williams has quickly become a veteran of the Dallas Cowboys offensive line. Drafted in 2018 out of Texas, Williams has dealt with knee injuries and could also be in need of a big contract in 2022. His AAV Value in 2021 is about $1.3 million.

#4 TE Dalton Schultz

With the departure of veteran tight end Jason Witten, the Cowboys turned to Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz as Cowboys options at tight end. When Jarwin suffered an ACL injury in Week 1 of the 2020 season, Shcultz became TE 1 but, didn't make as great of an impact as he expected. With Jarwin currently on a big, three-year deal, the Cowboys don't necessarily need to sign another tight end to a big contract.

#5 WR Cedrick Wilson

To some, it's still a shock that Cedrick WIlson is on the current active roster. Wilson signed a restricted free-agent contract with the Cowboys this offseason but it was at the lowest tier possible. Like Gallup, there won't be much room for extra wide receiver depth, especially on big contracts.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar