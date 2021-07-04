NFL Trade Rumors: 5 Players unlikely to be back with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2021-2022 season

The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a decisive season in 2021. With a new head coach, entire coaching staff and a selection of top draft picks, there are a lot of decisions to be made before and after the season. There are some players on the roster who will be entering the final season of their current contracts and others that may be used as trade pieces.

5 Players Who Might Not Return to the Jacksoville Jaguars in 2022

#1 WR D.J. Chark

Wide receiver D.J. Chark will become a free agent after the 2021 NFL season. His AAV for 2021 is just about $1.1 million which is affordable for a wide receiver. Chark saw a decrease in production in 2020 which could be blamed on the fact that he didn't have a consistent starting quarterback.

If he doesn't get back to his 2019 season stats of over 1,000 receiving yards, the Jaguars could part ways and even use the 2022 NFL Draft to get a franchise wide receiver.

The taste of going 1-15 last season didn’t sit well with anyone on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2020 roster, including their star receiver DJ Chark. However, 2021 provides a new opportunit… https://t.co/X6CisVPYuw — The Jaguars Wire (@TheJaguarsWire) July 3, 2021

#2 QB Gardner Minshew II

It seems at this moment in time that the Jacksonville Jaguars won't be trading Gardner Minshew just yet. There are teams interested but the Jags won't commit to Trevor Lawrence yet so there haven't been any moves made.

But with the offseason signing of QB C.J. Beathard and with Jake Luton still on the depth chart, moving MInshew remains the best option for the young quarterback to have a chance at starting.

#3 LT Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson will also become a free agent after the 2021 season after receiving the franchise tag this offseason. Robinson's AAV for the 2021 season is over $13 million, among the highest for a tackle. It would be in the Jaguars best interest to maintain stability at left tackle with a young quarterback and offensive pieces, especially when trying to develop a running game. But with a hefty salary due, the Jaguars may have other plans.

#4 RB James Robinson

Undrafted free agent James Robinson had quite an impressive rookie season for the Jaguars. He rushed for over 1,000 yards with seven touchdowns. He also had 49 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns. Yet the Jaguars chose to draft Clemson running back Travis Etienne with their second, first-round pick in the 2021 Draft. If Robinson is able to pull out of a similar sophomore campaign, the Jaguars could see him as a possible trade piece.

2020 leaders in market share of team carries inside the five-yard line (including QB and WR rush attempts):



1. James Robinson (85.7%)

2. Todd Gurley (77.3%)

3. Josh Jacobs (75.0%)

4. Ezekiel Elliott (74.3%)

5. Kenyan Drake (71.0%) — Jack Miller (@JackMiller02) July 3, 2021

#5 TE Tim Tebow

If Tim Tebow is able to make the active roster out of training camp, it is highly unlikely that Tebow will make another run in 2022. He signed a one-year-deal as a tight end, a new position for him. By the start of the season, Tebow will be 34 years old, which in NFL terms is nearing the end of his career. If the Jaguars are able to use Tebow as an "athlete" on the offense and not just a tight end, that scheme won't be able to work for more than one season in the NFL.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar