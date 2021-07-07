NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the New York Jets for the 2021-22 season 

Robert Saleh is entering his first season as the New York Jets' head coach. He has a big task ahead of him: rebuilding and rejuvenating the Jets to be competitive in the AFC East.

While the Jets have used the draft and free agency to plug some holes in their roster, there is still work to be done and decisions to be made for the 2021-22 NFL season.

On that note, let's have a look at five players who may not be in the New York Jets' roster come the 2021-22 NFL season.

#1 Braxton Berrios, WR

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios was a solid option in the slot in 2020. But his main asset to the Jets is as a special teams weapon in kick and punt returners.

Entering the 2021 season, Berrios will drop to third in the Jets' wide receiver depth chart, with the addition of Keelan Cole this off-season. That means after 2021, his value may not be as high as it once was.

Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios won himself a new fan during OTAs and minicamp in rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. https://t.co/D38X4ZLsOb — Jets Wire (@TheJetsWire) June 23, 2021

#2 Jamison Crowder, WR

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is entering his third season, seventh pro-season overall, with the New York Jets. Crowder has been a reliable asset in the Jets' offense the last few seasons, with his most productive work coming in 2019.

But with Crowder entering the final year of his contract with the Jets and with a rebuild and a young quarterback in place, his services may not be needed beyond 2021. The Jets may also want to use the money on other roster spots rather than on a veteran wide receiver.

The #Jets and WR Jamison Crowder have finalized a renegotiated contract with plans to keep him on the team for the 2021 season, source said. Crowder will be a free agent next offseason at age 28 to get another payday before age 30. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2021

#3 Tevin Coleman, RB

The New York Jets signed running back Tevin Coleman last March on a one-year deal after he spent the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Coleman started just one game, playing in eight games in 2020 due to a knee injury.

The one-year deal with the Jets is simply a way for the team to determine if his production is enough to re-sign him on an extension. It's also a way for Tevin Coleman to prove himself to get a deal in 2022, even if it's not with the Jets.

#4 Vinny Curry, DE

Veteran defensive end Vinny Curry is about to start his ninth season in the NFL. Curry, who was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012, has since spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then had a second stint with the Eagles till last season.

Curry is now 33 and could be nearing the end of his playing career. If his production isn't what the Jets are looking for this season, then they may part ways with him. Curry could also retire in the next few seasons.

#5 Sam Ficken, K

Kicker Sam Ficken was signed by the New York Jets in September 2019. Ficken dealt with injuries in 2020 that cost him playing time, but he re-signed with the Jets on a future contract in January 2021.

Ficken now enters the 2021 training camp with competition from undrafted free agent Chris Naggar out of SMU. Ficken won the job to start the 2020 season and will need to do it once again. But he's playing on a one-year deal, meaning he may not return to the Jets in 2022.

Edited by Bhargav