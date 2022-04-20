NFL Trade Rumors: Adam Schefter names four superstar wide receivers who could be on the move before the draft

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, many think trades and free agency are winding down. However, NFL insider and television analyst Adam Schefter isn't giving up on trades.

Speaking on the Adam Schefter Podcast, the NFL Insider stated that a situation is brewing where at least one more major wide receiver may get moved before or during the NFL Draft.

Schefter said:

“With all the landmark wide receiver deals given out this offseason, to Davante Adams in Las Vegas, to Tyreek Hill in Miami, to Stefon Diggs in Buffalo, there is a whole new crop of wide receivers, drafted in the second or third round, that were on four-year deals that have one year remaining on them, that are now in a situation where they've seen the prices of wide receivers exploding, go crazy."

Schefter went on to name the players facing an "unsettled situation":

"And it leaves their teams in an interesting spot with the draft one week away. We've got unsettled situation surrounding Tennessee wide receiver AJ Brown, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin, San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and potentially, Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf, every one of those players has one year left on his contract."

Schefter said that each team dragging its feet is going to need to make a choice soon:

"And each of their teams is going to have to make a decision here in the coming days and weeks about whether they want to pay these particular wide receivers, or whether they're willing to move these wide receivers.”

What did each wide receiver accomplish in the NFL in 2021?

Most agree that anything older than 12 months is mainly ancient history in a win-now league. How well did Metcalf, McLaurin, Samuel, and Brown perform last season? According to Pro Football Reference, in 2021, Metcalf caught 75 passes for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. Deebo Samuel caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. Last but not least, AJ Brown caught 63 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns while missing three games.

Playoff experience is also essential. McLaurin has played in one playoff game. Samuel has played in six playoff games in two playoff seasons. AJ Brown has played in five playoff games in three playoff seasons. Moving one of these players to another team will have massive implications for both sides involved in the transaction.

