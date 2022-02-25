NFL Trade Rumors: Browns insider names Super Bowl winner as most likely replacement for Baker Mayfield

As the official start of the 2022 NFL calendar year looms large, the Cleveland Browns do not seem set to hand quarterback Baker Mayfield the keys to the future of the franchise.

The Athletics' Zac Jackson, an inside reporter for the Browns, claims there is a quarterback currently on the trade market who could be an ideal fit for Cleveland.

Jackson has Mayfield listed as the favorite to be the starter for Cleveland in 2022 but sees Jimmy Garoppolo as a close second if the team wants to move on.

"[Jimmy is] clearly the most realistic option if the Browns make a trade...If the Browns moved to acquire Garoppolo, it would be because they believe his leadership and experience would help stabilize the offense."

The Athletic NFL @TheAthleticNFL



Baker Mayfield returning is still the most likely scenario, but what about Jimmy Garoppolo?



"It’s possible that he’s just finding his stride." –



theathletic.com/3136599?source… Who will be the Browns’ QB in 2022?Baker Mayfield returning is still the most likely scenario, but what about Jimmy Garoppolo?"It’s possible that he’s just finding his stride." – @AkronJackson Who will be the Browns’ QB in 2022?Baker Mayfield returning is still the most likely scenario, but what about Jimmy Garoppolo? "It’s possible that he’s just finding his stride." – @AkronJackson theathletic.com/3136599?source…

With an average of 7.25 wins, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions per year, you can't blame the Browns for being skittish in making him a long-term starter. The franchise has been notoriously and hilariously awful with starting quarterbacks since 1999.

Through four seasons, Mayfield has only made the playoffs once back in 2020, when they upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in the WildCard round. He has only had one winning season with 11 wins also in 2020. He has won six in each of his other three years and played a full season just twice.

Tall6uy @Tall6uy Most INT thrown since 2018:



Baker Mayfield 56

Sam Darnold 52

Jared Goff 49 Most INT thrown since 2018:Baker Mayfield 56Sam Darnold 52Jared Goff 49 https://t.co/R0P8C2mUxo

The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, drafted Trey Lance with the third overall pick in 2021 and only started two games as the team decided on Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter. The 49ers went on to have a decent season, making it all the way to the NFC Championship game.

But the 49ers cannot keep Lance on the bench forever and Garoppolo has a huge cap hit. It hasn't been confirmed yet, but there are rumors that the 49ers are open to trading him.

Pros and Cons of Jimmy Garoppolo to Browns

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

While Jimmy Garoppolo could be a better quarterback for the Browns in the long run, he's not the perfect prospect. For one, he is quite expensive from a contract and trade value standpoint. "Jimmy G" still has one year left on his five-year, $137.5 million deal from 2018.

His cap hit is just under $27 million in 2022 and Zac Jackson is among those who believe it would take a first-round pick and either a Day 2 pick or even a player to acquire Garoppolo.

"Giving up significant resources and committing big dollars to a player who's not a top-tier talent is a risk...There's also at least some question about his durability...played one full season as a starter due to significant knee and ankle injures."

49ers Culture @49ersCulture The 49ers currently have -$4 Million in cap space. A Jimmy Garoppolo trade give us $20 Million in cap space. The 49ers currently have -$4 Million in cap space. A Jimmy Garoppolo trade give us $20 Million in cap space. https://t.co/y0orNJLGqx

While Jimmy Garoppolo has had success in the NFL, he sat out most of 2018 and 2020 due to serious injuries and was hampered in 2021 by injuries. When he is on the field, he's an adequant quarterback with a 33-14 career record. Cleveland seems to have an issue getting over the hump with Baker Mayfield over recent years.

Trading for Garoppolo may be futile too, though that is if he also ends up missing games due to injury. But if Groppolo can stay healthy, the Browns can bring in additional skill players via the draft and free agency to beef up their squad. Should their offseason business prove successful, they might be able to rival the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North.

Cleveland will likely trade Mayfield elsewhere and it should prove to be relatively easy, as he is playing on his fifth-year option in 2022. With the additional cap room and draft capital, they can look towards working a deal with Jimmy Garoppolo prior to the draft.

By owning the #13 pick, Cleveland can focus on upgrading with a receiver like Chris Olave or Jameson Williams. if that were to play out, then 2022 would already look brighter for the franchise.

Edited by David Nyland