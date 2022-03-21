NFL Trade Rumors: Colts labeled team most interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade 

Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the most prominent quarterbacks yet to be traded this offseason. The San Fransisco 49ers signal-caller had one of his better years in 2021, but the team is ready to let second-year pro Trey Lance take over.

Four NFL teams are in significant need of an upgrade at quarterback, including the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are looking for their fifth new quarterback in five seasons. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, they're still considered the front-runners for Garoppolo. Florio wrote on Monday:

"The 49ers are indeed trying to trade him. The Colts are the team regarded in league circles as the most interested."

Florio listed four other teams that he's heard are interested in making an offer for Jimmy Garoppolo. One of those teams is the Seattle Seahawks, who, as Florio notes, are an unlikely destination due to being in the same division as the 49ers. Florio wrote:

"Potential destinations beyond Indianapolis include, in our view, the Saints, the Texans, and maybe the Panthers. The Seahawks likely are looking for an upgrade, but it’s unclear whether the 49ers would trade him in the division."

The NFL's quarterback carousel is beginning to slow down as more and more teams find their quarterbacks for 2022. Garoppolo will likely still have a new home in 2022, and if it's the Colts, that's an excellent position for both parties.

Colts interested in Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan, and Baker Mayfield

The Colts' interest in quarterbacks extends further than Jimmy Garoppolo. Baker Mayfield requested a trade after the Cleveland Browns brought in Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield has labeled the Colts as his preferred destination. Whether or not the Colts are heavily intrigued by Mayfield is unknown. But it'd be hard to imagine they haven't thought about the possibility of bringing him in.

Especially given he's in the final year of his rookie contract, which makes him more affordable than Garoppolo or Matt Ryan.

Ryan's future will be determined Monday, as his roster bonus with the Atlanta Falcons kicks in at 4 p.m. EST. The Athletic's Zak Keefer tweeted on Monday that the Colts are interested in trading for Ryan.

The Colts could go one of many ways in the quarterback market, and that's not including the possibility of signing free agents such as Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota.

If Garoppolo winds up the Colts' guy, both parties will benefit. The Colts' roster has been Super Bowl-ready for years but has lacked a quarterback. Garoppolo may not be flawless, but he's a proven winner.

