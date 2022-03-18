NFL Trade Rumors: Texans insider pegs Deshaun Watson to Falcons 

Deshaun Watson has been the talk of the NFL offseason since a grand jury decided not to press criminal charges against him last Friday. Since then, the question that has been on everyone's mind is, where will the Houston Texans quarterback play in 2022?

Thus far, we've seen him trim down his list of preferred teams to two teams. Those teams are the New Orleans Saints and his hometown team, the Atlanta Falcons.

Texans insider John McClain has as good a read on the Texans as any insider in the NFL. McClain tweeted Friday that he expects Watson to pick the Falcons. McClain believes the hometown factor will ultimately be what sways him to choose Atlanta over New Orleans.

John McClain @McClain_on_NFL I'll be surprised if Watson doesn't go to Atlanta. Through the years, he's spoken fondly of Atlanta and how much that city and home state mean to him. Family, friends, fans. Good friend and QB coach Quincy Avery. I believe Watson has a home there. It would be an ideal fit. I'll be surprised if Watson doesn't go to Atlanta. Through the years, he's spoken fondly of Atlanta and how much that city and home state mean to him. Family, friends, fans. Good friend and QB coach Quincy Avery. I believe Watson has a home there. It would be an ideal fit.

Deshaun Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract. That gives him the power to decide his future. The next question becomes, how long will Watson's decision take to make?

Deshaun Watson's decision on trade is likely imminent

It's challenging to place a timeline on Deshaun Watson's decision. On Thursday, reports emerged that the 26-year-old would make his decision then, but Watson is still with the Texans on Friday.

Watson is likely weighing his two options and going through the pros and cons of each team. The Falcons currently appear to be in the driver's seat, as they were the last team to interview with him.

The three-time Pro Bowler has a history with the team. He was born and raised in Georgia and was a Falcons ballboy as a kid. The Falcons appear to be all-in on the idea of acquiring Watson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday the Falcons pushed back Matt Ryan's roster bonus four days. If they land Watson, Ryan will be on the trade market and will have no shortage of suitors.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Falcons now have pushed back the $7.5 million roster bonus due Friday to QB Matt Ryan to Tuesday, giving Atlanta four extra days to hear the Deshaun Watson decision and be able to trade Ryan if necessary, per league sources. Falcons now have pushed back the $7.5 million roster bonus due Friday to QB Matt Ryan to Tuesday, giving Atlanta four extra days to hear the Deshaun Watson decision and be able to trade Ryan if necessary, per league sources.

Quarterback-needy teams such as the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and Seattle Seahawks could offer an enticing package for Ryan. He will be 37 next season but is still a solid starting quarterback.

The Saints remain an intriguing option for Watson. Their roster is closer to being Super Bowl-ready than the Falcons' roster currently is. But they don't have the same advantage as Atlanta, who can pitch the idea to Watson on being a hometown hero.

Watson knows time is of the essence for both teams. Whoever misses out on the superstar quarterback will be doing everything they can to address their need for a signal-caller.

As it stands, Watson is the last gigantic quarterback domino to fall in what's been a turbulent offseason around the league.

