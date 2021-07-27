NFL Training Camp 2021: 3 players that stood out during the first day of Buccaneers training camp

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have arrived at training camp and are ready to make a run at another Lombardi Trophy. While the Buccaneers have been fortunate to bring the majority of their players from the 2020 roster back, there are some rookies from this year's draft class that the Bucs coaching staff will be watching as well.

Head coach Bruce Arians is already disappointed in his team not being able to handle the extreme Florida summer heat. Arians seemingly wanted his Buccaneers to train in Florida to prepare for the upcoming season. The HC said he isn't happy with the heat issues they are facing.

After all, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers consider themselves to have home-field advantage due to the weather. If their own players can't handle it, it could spell trouble ahead.

3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who impressed on day one of training camp

#1 - Ryan Succop, K

Early in training camp, kicker Ryan Succop showed that he is still as consistent as ever. In 2020, Succop kicked his way to 136 points, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise record. During a practice scrimmage, he made every kick, picking up right where he left off last season.

#2 - Joe Tryon, OLB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick Joe Tryon opted out of the 2020 season at the University of Washington due to COVID-19 concerns. Since arriving at One Buc Place, though, Tryon has delighted the Buccaneers and assured them that it was the right decision to draft him in the first round.

Tryon broke blocks and found his way into the backfield in just the first few days of practice. While Joe Tryon may not be a starter for the Buccaneers this season since all of the defensive starters are returning, he could find his way on the field on the rare occasion.

#3 - Jerell Adams, TE

Buccaneers tight end Cam Brate is currently not participating in training camp due to an injury. A former sixth-round draft pick and NFL journeyman, he signed with the Buccaneers this offseason.

Adams has already caught a touchdown in each practice session as well as every other pass that was thrown his way. Since the Buccaneers have issues keeping their tight ends healthy, this may be Adams' chance at a roster spot.

