NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Denver Broncos players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The Denver Broncos have assembled a roster that could put them in contention for the AFC West title. They finished last in the division in 2020 but have a better sense of what their players can do this year.

If the Broncos can figure out a better situation at quarterback (maybe acquire Aaron Rodgers), they could rival the LA Chargers and maybe even the Kansas City Chiefs for the division title.

Throughout training camp, the Broncos will be able to groom rookies and find the most suitable lineup. Some veterans will lose their roster spot, but it's part of the game.

Here are five Denver Broncos players on the roster bubble as training camp begins.

#1 - Brett Rypien, QB

Unless the Broncos pull off a considerable trade, the battle between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock will determine the starter and backup for the 2021 season.

Third-string quarterback Brett Rypien made his first start last season and won despite having a rough outing (295 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs). He is a decent backup, but the Denver Broncos won't bring him along as the QB3.

#2 - Royce Freeman, RB

After drafting Javonte Williams and signing free-agent Mike Boone, Royce Freeman will ultimately be pushed off the roster. He had a promising rookie season in 2018 (521 yards, five touchdowns, 4 yards per carry) but hasn't impressed much since.

In 2020, Freeman only managed to get only 35 carries for 170 yards. The upside was that he averaged 4.9 yards per carry. His only chance is an injury to someone else or having a hell of a camp compared to Boone.

#3 - DaeSean Hamilton, WR

In three seasons with the Denver Broncos, DaeSean Hamilton has had nine total starts and 833 yards for 5 TDs (10.3 yards per catch).

The Broncos have emerging stars Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler on the roster and were reportedly shopping Hamilton before he suffered an ACL injury and ended up on the reserve/NFI list. Either way, he won't be on the roster come Week 1.

#4 - Essang Bassey, CB

Michael Ojemubia holds the starting nickel position and Essang Bassey is doubtful to heal from his ACL injury in time to compete for the job.

Due to injuries to multiple players last year, Bassey found himself starting for part of the 2020 season. He played well enough for an undrafted rookie but had some hard times on the field. He likely won't survive the final roster cuts.

#5 - Shamar Stephen, DT

In 2020, Shamar Stephen had half a sack and 34 tackles, but the Minnesota Vikings decided to release him. He's not much of a pass-rusher but can at least fill the gap on the defensive line. Stephen has minimal potential at this point and will likely be one of the first players to be cut.

