NFL Week 11 predictions: odds, picks, money lines and win/loss for every game

The NFL playoff standings are starting to take shape as we enter Week 11 and inch towards the 2021 playoffs.

The Baltimore Ravens were clobbered by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The Detroit Lions didn't lose for the first time this season, but they didn't win either. The Lions tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers after both sides had a horrific overtime period. Taylor Heinicke got his playoff revenge over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. More importantly, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in prime form.

Week 11 of the NFL kicks off with the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have taken a step back while the Patriots are surging right now.

The Steelers and the LA Chargers have a Sunday Night Football matchup, in which both teams are in need of a win to remain in the hunt for their division title.

NFL Thursday Night Football - Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots

Spread - New England Patriots -7

Money Line - New England Patriots -295, Atlanta Falcons +240

Over/Under - 47.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Matt Ryan over 1.5 passing TDs +124

NFL Game Picks - New England Patriots win, won't cover spread, over 47.5 points

NFL Game Prediction - New England Patriots 24 - Atlanta Falcons 18

Cleveland Browns vs Detroit Lions

Spread - Cleveland Browns -10

Money Line - Detroit Lions +370, Cleveland Browns -480

Over/Under - 44.5

NFL Game Picks - Cleveland Browns win, won't cover spread, under 44.5 points

NFL Game Prediction - Cleveland Browns 20 - Detroit Lions 16

Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers

Spread - San Francisco 49ers -6.5

Money Line - San Francisco 49ers -270, Jacksonville Jaguars +220

Over/Under - 45.5

NFL Game Picks - San Francisco 49ers win, won't cover spread, under 45.5 points

NFL Game Prediction - San Francisco 49ers 21 - Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts

Spread - Buffalo Bills -7.5

Money Line - Indianapolis Colts +265, Buffalo Bills -330

Over/Under - 50

NFL Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win, won't cover spread, under 50 points

NFL Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 26 - Indianapolis Colts 21

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins

Spread - Miami Dolphins -3

Money Line - Miami Dolphins -166, New York Jets +140

Over/Under - 45

NFL Game Picks - Miami Dolphins win, cover spread, over 45 points

NFL Game Prediction - Miami Dolphins 28 - New York Jets 21

Carolina Panthers vs Washington Football Team

Spread - Carolina Panthers -3.5

Money Line - Washington +152, Carolina Panthers -180

Over/Under - 43

NFL Game Picks - Carolina Panthers win, cover spread, over 43 points

NFL Game Prediction - Carolina Panthers 27 - Washington 23

Chicago Bears vs Baltimore Ravens

Spread - Baltimore Ravens -6

Money Line - Baltimore Ravens -255, Chicago Bears +210

Over/Under - 45.5

NFL Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens win, cover spread, under 45.5 points

NFL Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 17 - Chicago Bears 9

Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints

Spread - Philiadelphia Eagles - 1.5

Money Line - New Orleans Saints +108, Philadelphia Eagles -126

Over/Under 43.5

NFL Game Picks - Philadelphia Eagles win, cover spread, over 43.5 points

NFL Game Prediction - Philadelphia Eagles 23 - New Orleans Saints 13

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans

Spread - Tennessee Titans -10.5

Money Line - Houston Texans +385, Tennessee Titans -500

Over/Under - 44.5

NFL Game Picks - Tennessee Titans win, won't cover spread, over 44.5 points

NFL Game Prediction - Tennessee Titans 29 - Houston Texans 22

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Spread - Green Bay Packers -2.5

Money Line - Green Bay Packers -144, Minnesota Vikings +122

Over/Under - 49

NFL Game Picks - Green Bay Packers win, won't cover spread, over 49 points

NFL Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 30 - Minnesota Vikings 29

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals

Spread - Cincinnati Bengals -1

Money Line - Cincinnati Bengals -116, Las Vegas Raiders -102

Over/Under - 49

Game Picks - Las Vegas Raiders win, under 49 points

Game Prediction - Las Vegas Raiders 20 - Cincinnati Bengals 17

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

Spread - Arizona Cardinals -2.5

Money Line - Arizona Cardinals -144, Seattle Seahawks +122

Over/Under - 49.5

NFL Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win, cover spread, under 49.5 points

NFL Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 21 - Seattle Seahawks 16

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys

Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -2.5

Money Line - Dallas Cowboys +126, Kansas City Chiefs -148

Over/Under - 56

NFL Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys win, under 56 points

NFL Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 27 - Kansas City Chiefs 20

NFL Sunday Night Football - LA Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread - LA Chargers -6

Money Line - Pittsburgh Steelers +210, LA Chargers -255

Over/Under - 47

NFL Game Picks - LA Chargers win, cover spread, over 47 points

NFL Game Prediction - LA Chargers 28 - Pittsburgh Steelers 21

NFL Monday Night Football - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants

Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11

Money Line - New York Giants +420, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -550

Over/Under - 49.5

NFL Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, won't cover spread, under 49.5 points

NFL Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26 - New York Giants 19

