NFL Week 11 predictions: odds, picks, money lines and win/loss for every game

The NFL playoff standings are starting to take shape as we enter Week 11 and inch towards the 2021 playoffs.
The Baltimore Ravens were clobbered by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The Detroit Lions didn't lose for the first time this season, but they didn't win either. The Lions tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers after both sides had a horrific overtime period. Taylor Heinicke got his playoff revenge over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. More importantly, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in prime form.
Week 11 of the NFL kicks off with the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have taken a step back while the Patriots are surging right now.
The Steelers and the LA Chargers have a Sunday Night Football matchup, in which both teams are in need of a win to remain in the hunt for their division title.
NFL Week 11 prediction, odds, picks and spreads
NFL Thursday Night Football - Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots
- Spread - New England Patriots -7
- Money Line - New England Patriots -295, Atlanta Falcons +240
- Over/Under - 47.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Matt Ryan over 1.5 passing TDs +124
- NFL Game Picks - New England Patriots win, won't cover spread, over 47.5 points
- NFL Game Prediction - New England Patriots 24 - Atlanta Falcons 18
Cleveland Browns vs Detroit Lions
- Spread - Cleveland Browns -10
- Money Line - Detroit Lions +370, Cleveland Browns -480
- Over/Under - 44.5
- NFL Game Picks - Cleveland Browns win, won't cover spread, under 44.5 points
- NFL Game Prediction - Cleveland Browns 20 - Detroit Lions 16
Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers
- Spread - San Francisco 49ers -6.5
- Money Line - San Francisco 49ers -270, Jacksonville Jaguars +220
- Over/Under - 45.5
- NFL Game Picks - San Francisco 49ers win, won't cover spread, under 45.5 points
- NFL Game Prediction - San Francisco 49ers 21 - Jacksonville Jaguars 17
Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts
- Spread - Buffalo Bills -7.5
- Money Line - Indianapolis Colts +265, Buffalo Bills -330
- Over/Under - 50
- NFL Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win, won't cover spread, under 50 points
- NFL Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 26 - Indianapolis Colts 21
New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins
- Spread - Miami Dolphins -3
- Money Line - Miami Dolphins -166, New York Jets +140
- Over/Under - 45
- NFL Game Picks - Miami Dolphins win, cover spread, over 45 points
- NFL Game Prediction - Miami Dolphins 28 - New York Jets 21
Carolina Panthers vs Washington Football Team
- Spread - Carolina Panthers -3.5
- Money Line - Washington +152, Carolina Panthers -180
- Over/Under - 43
- NFL Game Picks - Carolina Panthers win, cover spread, over 43 points
- NFL Game Prediction - Carolina Panthers 27 - Washington 23
Chicago Bears vs Baltimore Ravens
- Spread - Baltimore Ravens -6
- Money Line - Baltimore Ravens -255, Chicago Bears +210
- Over/Under - 45.5
- NFL Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens win, cover spread, under 45.5 points
- NFL Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 17 - Chicago Bears 9
Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints
- Spread - Philiadelphia Eagles - 1.5
- Money Line - New Orleans Saints +108, Philadelphia Eagles -126
- Over/Under 43.5
- NFL Game Picks - Philadelphia Eagles win, cover spread, over 43.5 points
- NFL Game Prediction - Philadelphia Eagles 23 - New Orleans Saints 13
Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans
- Spread - Tennessee Titans -10.5
- Money Line - Houston Texans +385, Tennessee Titans -500
- Over/Under - 44.5
- NFL Game Picks - Tennessee Titans win, won't cover spread, over 44.5 points
- NFL Game Prediction - Tennessee Titans 29 - Houston Texans 22
Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers
- Spread - Green Bay Packers -2.5
- Money Line - Green Bay Packers -144, Minnesota Vikings +122
- Over/Under - 49
- NFL Game Picks - Green Bay Packers win, won't cover spread, over 49 points
- NFL Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 30 - Minnesota Vikings 29
Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread - Cincinnati Bengals -1
- Money Line - Cincinnati Bengals -116, Las Vegas Raiders -102
- Over/Under - 49
- Game Picks - Las Vegas Raiders win, under 49 points
- Game Prediction - Las Vegas Raiders 20 - Cincinnati Bengals 17
Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals
- Spread - Arizona Cardinals -2.5
- Money Line - Arizona Cardinals -144, Seattle Seahawks +122
- Over/Under - 49.5
- NFL Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win, cover spread, under 49.5 points
- NFL Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 21 - Seattle Seahawks 16
Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys
- Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -2.5
- Money Line - Dallas Cowboys +126, Kansas City Chiefs -148
- Over/Under - 56
- NFL Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys win, under 56 points
- NFL Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 27 - Kansas City Chiefs 20
NFL Sunday Night Football - LA Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread - LA Chargers -6
- Money Line - Pittsburgh Steelers +210, LA Chargers -255
- Over/Under - 47
- NFL Game Picks - LA Chargers win, cover spread, over 47 points
- NFL Game Prediction - LA Chargers 28 - Pittsburgh Steelers 21
NFL Monday Night Football - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants
- Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11
- Money Line - New York Giants +420, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -550
- Over/Under - 49.5
- NFL Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, won't cover spread, under 49.5 points
- NFL Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26 - New York Giants 19