NFL Week 11 predictions: odds, picks, money lines and win/loss for every game

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Wesley D Keefer
ANALYST
Modified Nov 17, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Preview

The NFL playoff standings are starting to take shape as we enter Week 11 and inch towards the 2021 playoffs.

The Baltimore Ravens were clobbered by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The Detroit Lions didn't lose for the first time this season, but they didn't win either. The Lions tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers after both sides had a horrific overtime period. Taylor Heinicke got his playoff revenge over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. More importantly, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in prime form.

Week 11 of the NFL kicks off with the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have taken a step back while the Patriots are surging right now.

The Steelers and the LA Chargers have a Sunday Night Football matchup, in which both teams are in need of a win to remain in the hunt for their division title.

NFL Week 11 prediction, odds, picks and spreads

NFL Thursday Night Football - Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots

Falcons likely without two of their three biggest weapons for Thursday. twitter.com/TomPelissero/s…
  • Spread - New England Patriots -7
  • Money Line - New England Patriots -295, Atlanta Falcons +240
  • Over/Under - 47.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Matt Ryan over 1.5 passing TDs +124
  • NFL Game Picks - New England Patriots win, won't cover spread, over 47.5 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - New England Patriots 24 - Atlanta Falcons 18

Cleveland Browns vs Detroit Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff's status for Week 11 vs. Browns uncertain following oblique injury (via @TomPelissero)nfl.com/news/lions-qb-… https://t.co/Kw0YtJ4Do3
  • Spread - Cleveland Browns -10
  • Money Line - Detroit Lions +370, Cleveland Browns -480
  • Over/Under - 44.5
  • NFL Game Picks - Cleveland Browns win, won't cover spread, under 44.5 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - Cleveland Browns 20 - Detroit Lions 16

Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers

#49ers RB Elijah Mitchell had a finger fracture. He's going to get it fixed but unclear just yet what his status for this week will be against #Jaguars. #FTTB per @nwagoner https://t.co/dlnVLvNRBU
  • Spread - San Francisco 49ers -6.5
  • Money Line - San Francisco 49ers -270, Jacksonville Jaguars +220
  • Over/Under - 45.5
  • NFL Game Picks - San Francisco 49ers win, won't cover spread, under 45.5 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - San Francisco 49ers 21 - Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts

With 937 rushing yards, will #Colts RB: Jonathan Taylor reach 1k this Sunday vs the #3 rush defense in the #NFL, the #Bills? https://t.co/zneW55wcRu
  • Spread - Buffalo Bills -7.5
  • Money Line - Indianapolis Colts +265, Buffalo Bills -330
  • Over/Under - 50
  • NFL Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win, won't cover spread, under 50 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 26 - Indianapolis Colts 21

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins

The Jets haven't decided who their Week 11 quarterback will be yet, but the Dolphins have figured out theirs. jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/16/new…
  • Spread - Miami Dolphins -3
  • Money Line - Miami Dolphins -166, New York Jets +140
  • Over/Under - 45
  • NFL Game Picks - Miami Dolphins win, cover spread, over 45 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - Miami Dolphins 28 - New York Jets 21

Carolina Panthers vs Washington Football Team

12/1/2019: The last time Washington played in CarolinaWFT 29, CAR 21-Kyle Allen was CAR’s QB-Dwayne Haskins was WFT’s QB-Curtis Samuel was a Panther, finished 4/65/1-Ron Rivera’s final game as CAR’s HC-Derrius Guice finished 10/129/2 and did this👇https://t.co/fiFV31ue4Q
  • Spread - Carolina Panthers -3.5
  • Money Line - Washington +152, Carolina Panthers -180
  • Over/Under - 43
  • NFL Game Picks - Carolina Panthers win, cover spread, over 43 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - Carolina Panthers 27 - Washington 23

Chicago Bears vs Baltimore Ravens

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson are on the call for Ravens vs. Bears. The Ravens haven't had CBS' top broadcast team since Week 11 last season.
  • Spread - Baltimore Ravens -6
  • Money Line - Baltimore Ravens -255, Chicago Bears +210
  • Over/Under - 45.5
  • NFL Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens win, cover spread, under 45.5 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 17 - Chicago Bears 9

Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints

Jalen Hurts first win as a starter came against the Saints!! Big Week while the #Eagles are in the HUNT!! https://t.co/VrPPImPFy6
  • Spread - Philiadelphia Eagles - 1.5
  • Money Line - New Orleans Saints +108, Philadelphia Eagles -126
  • Over/Under 43.5
  • NFL Game Picks - Philadelphia Eagles win, cover spread, over 43.5 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - Philadelphia Eagles 23 - New Orleans Saints 13

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans

Texans WR Chris Conley expects Tyrod Taylor to bounce back against the Titanstexanswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/16/tex…
  • Spread - Tennessee Titans -10.5
  • Money Line - Houston Texans +385, Tennessee Titans -500
  • Over/Under - 44.5
  • NFL Game Picks - Tennessee Titans win, won't cover spread, over 44.5 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - Tennessee Titans 29 - Houston Texans 22

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Kirk Cousins18 TD 2 INT 104.0 RATINGAaron Rodgers 17 TD 4 INT 101.9 RATINGVikings defense has given up 24 ppg GB has given up 18. Rodgers kicker has made clutch kicks. Rodgers has much better protection. Kirk has been better but just gets less help🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/jowKY5Y36y
  • Spread - Green Bay Packers -2.5
  • Money Line - Green Bay Packers -144, Minnesota Vikings +122
  • Over/Under - 49
  • NFL Game Picks - Green Bay Packers win, won't cover spread, over 49 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 30 - Minnesota Vikings 29

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals

Referee Jerome Boger assigned to the 🐯Bengals vs #Raiders 🏴‍☠️game.Raiders have a 9-7 record when he officiates. * tweeted only for the purpose of information https://t.co/iXwNFaZ5HX
  • Spread - Cincinnati Bengals -1
  • Money Line - Cincinnati Bengals -116, Las Vegas Raiders -102
  • Over/Under - 49
  • Game Picks - Las Vegas Raiders win, under 49 points
  • Game Prediction - Las Vegas Raiders 20 - Cincinnati Bengals 17

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray could return against Seahawks this week. seahawkswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/16/car…
  • Spread - Arizona Cardinals -2.5
  • Money Line - Arizona Cardinals -144, Seattle Seahawks +122
  • Over/Under - 49.5
  • NFL Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win, cover spread, under 49.5 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 21 - Seattle Seahawks 16

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will face the Cowboys, the team he was a fan of growing up, for the first time on Sunday. Here’s what he had to say on @610SportsKC: https://t.co/9K9Y8ZexS2
  • Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -2.5
  • Money Line - Dallas Cowboys +126, Kansas City Chiefs -148
  • Over/Under - 56
  • NFL Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys win, under 56 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 27 - Kansas City Chiefs 20

NFL Sunday Night Football - LA Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are missing DAMN near everybody this Sunday against the ChargersOH NONY 😂😂 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/QOCqPy1uDb
  • Spread - LA Chargers -6
  • Money Line - Pittsburgh Steelers +210, LA Chargers -255
  • Over/Under - 47
  • NFL Game Picks - LA Chargers win, cover spread, over 47 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - LA Chargers 28 - Pittsburgh Steelers 21

NFL Monday Night Football - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants

Giants-Buccaneers opening odds: Giants are double-digiit underdogs bigblueview.com/2021/11/15/227…

  • Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11
  • Money Line - New York Giants +420, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -550
  • Over/Under - 49.5
  • NFL Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, won't cover spread, under 49.5 points
  • NFL Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26 - New York Giants 19

Edited by Piyush Bisht
