It is Week 12 and the NFC East is still up for grabs for almost any team, including the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team. Washington will be visiting the Cowboys for their second meeting of the season as part of the Thanksgiving Day NFL games.
Both teams are coming off much-needed wins, as Washington defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-9 and the Cowboys defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-28 last week.
While it may seem like it could be a snooze of a game, especially for the main event of the holiday schedule, both sub-.500 teams are fighting for the number one spot in the NFC East division. It will certainly be an interesting game to watch on Thanksgiving Day.
Washington at Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds
Washington odds: +125
Dallas odds: -145
Dallas is a -2.0 favorite on Thursday
Washington at Dallas Cowboys Picks
1. Washington quarterback Alex Smith will have three touchdowns.
2. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton will throw two interceptions
3. Washington receiver Terry McLaurin will have 100 yards receiving
Washington at Dallas Cowboys Key Notes
- Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul passed away on Nov. 25. The team is expected to honor him before and during the Washington game
- This will be Washington QB Alex Smith's third start since his severe leg injury two years ago
- Heading into Week 12, Washington has the NFL's 6th-best defense statistically
- Rookie DE Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has had at least one QB pressure in every game resulting in a negative play by the opposing team
- Despite not having his starting offensive line healthy, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is 6th in league with 754 rushing yards
- Dallas will still not have a completely healthy offense line on Thursday
- Dallas' defense is allowing 386.4 yards per game to opposing teams (24th)
- A receiver to look out for is rookie CeeDee Lamb, who caught an amazing touchdown last week against the Vikings
- Dallas leads the all-time head-to-head series with longtime rival Washington, 73-46-2
- Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has not caught a touchdown since Week 6 against the Cardinals
- Washington receiver Terry McLaurin is 4th in the NFL in total receiving yards (871)
Washington at Dallas Cowboys Key Injuries
Washington Football:
K Dustin Hopkins (right groin) is questionable
WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) is questionable
Dallas Cowboys:
K Greg Zuerlein (back) is questionable
Washington at Dallas Cowboys Prediction
Prediction: Washington 20, Cowboys 13
Money Line: Washington +126, Dallas -148
Against The Spread: Washington 3-7, Dallas 3-7Published 27 Nov 2020, 00:09 IST