It is Week 12 and the NFC East is still up for grabs for almost any team, including the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team. Washington will be visiting the Cowboys for their second meeting of the season as part of the Thanksgiving Day NFL games.

Both teams are coming off much-needed wins, as Washington defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-9 and the Cowboys defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-28 last week.

While it may seem like it could be a snooze of a game, especially for the main event of the holiday schedule, both sub-.500 teams are fighting for the number one spot in the NFC East division. It will certainly be an interesting game to watch on Thanksgiving Day.

Washington at Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds

Washington odds: +125

Dallas odds: -145

Dallas is a -2.0 favorite on Thursday

Washington at Dallas Cowboys Picks

1. Washington quarterback Alex Smith will have three touchdowns.

2. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton will throw two interceptions

3. Washington receiver Terry McLaurin will have 100 yards receiving

Washington at Dallas Cowboys Key Notes

Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul passed away on Nov. 25. The team is expected to honor him before and during the Washington game

This will be Washington QB Alex Smith's third start since his severe leg injury two years ago

Heading into Week 12, Washington has the NFL's 6th-best defense statistically

Rookie DE Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has had at least one QB pressure in every game resulting in a negative play by the opposing team

Despite not having his starting offensive line healthy, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is 6th in league with 754 rushing yards

Dallas will still not have a completely healthy offense line on Thursday

Dallas' defense is allowing 386.4 yards per game to opposing teams (24th)

A receiver to look out for is rookie CeeDee Lamb, who caught an amazing touchdown last week against the Vikings

Dallas leads the all-time head-to-head series with longtime rival Washington, 73-46-2

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has not caught a touchdown since Week 6 against the Cardinals

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin is 4th in the NFL in total receiving yards (871)

Washington at Dallas Cowboys Key Injuries

Washington Football:

K Dustin Hopkins (right groin) is questionable

WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) is questionable

Dallas Cowboys:

K Greg Zuerlein (back) is questionable

Washington at Dallas Cowboys Prediction

Prediction: Washington 20, Cowboys 13

Money Line: Washington +126, Dallas -148

Against The Spread: Washington 3-7, Dallas 3-7