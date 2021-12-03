Fantasy Football Week 13: 3 replacements for RB D'Andre Swift

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift is out this Sunday for the Detroit Lions/Minnesota Vikings game. Fantasy managers that have Swift on their roster and need a quick plug-in running back starter do have some options on the waiver wire/FA list. Swift left last Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game early with a shoulder injury and was initially ruled “day-to-day.” Now reports have him missing multiple weeks. With the regular fantasy season wrapping up and the playoffs around the corner, fantasy managers will need to move on from Swift for the time being and hope to have him for the stretch run of the fantasy playoffs. Do not drop D'Andre Swift from your team.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: The #Lions aren't expected to have RB D'Andre Swift this week, as he deals with a shoulder injury.

3 Fantasy RB replacements for D'Andre Swift for Week 13

More than likely for your league, waivers have already run for this week, and the trade deadline has passed. In the chance that you can either pluck the following players from the available FA list or make a trade before the deadline, fantasy managers should target the following running backs:

#1 - Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

D’Andre Swift’s backup should top this list as Jamaal Williams will soak up all of the carries. He’s also capable in the passing game, which will be valuable in PPR leagues and DFS. The Vikings’ run defense is vulnerable, and even in a negative game script, Williams can earn fantasy points via dumpoffs from QB Jared Goff.

#2 - Matt Breida, RB, Buffalo Bills

Most fantasy managers do not want anything to do with the three-headed Buffalo Bills backfield, but in desperate situations, Matt Breida is an interesting pickup. He brings the potential to break a long run or even take a short pass for a long score. As the change-of-pace back, he could find success against the New England Patriots defense, who gave up a ton of yards to the backup RBs of the Tennessee Titans last week.

#3 - Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Darrell Henderson is banged up and should play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Rams could limit his workload, especially if they get a huge lead against the Jaguars. In this case, Sony Michel would be a viable fantasy play. If Henderson is out, Michel figures to carry the majority of backfield touches against the Jaguars. If Michel is still available, fantasy managers should scoop him up for this week.

