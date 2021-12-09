NFL betting odds: 3 moneyline underdogs picks for Week 14

The moneyline betting board for NFL Week 14 is interesting, to say the least. They do say the best bet you can make is the one you don’t place. From a moneyline underdog perspective, not many games offer the potential to find value by taking the underdog straight up with their moneyline price. That being said, there are 3 games this week that stand out.

3 moneyline underdog plays for NFL Week 14

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers +145 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Thursday Night Football)

Ben Roethisberger’s swan season needs a playoff appearance to cap a Hall-of-Fame career. Both teams’ injuries are piling up heading into the game, but look for the Steelers to edge out the Vikings. Minnesota will continue to miss RB Dalvin Cook and now WR Adam Thielen, while Pittsburgh will look to carry the success of the passing game against the Baltimore Ravens last week into this week.

At +145, the Steelers, as an underdog, scream moneyline value here against the Vikings in Week 13.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals +108 vs. San Francisco 49ers

After a hot start, the Bengals have fallen off in recent weeks. Conversely, the 49ers were riding hot as of late until last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Injuries are the name of the game again for the 49ers as they could be without WR Deebo Samuel, RB Elijah Mitchell, and RB Jeff Wilson. Look for the Bengals to capitalize and stay on track in the AFC Wildcard race.

The Bengals’ +108 moneyline price is a decent play for the slightly underdog team against the 49ers.

#3 - Shoot your shot upset of the week: Detroit Lions +305 vs. Denver Broncos

Unfortunately, last week’s SYSUotW did not cash because the New York Jets are going to New York Jets their way to a loss, no matter what. This week, take your shot at the Detroit Lions, who are sporting a whopping 1-game winning streak. Despite their record, the Lions have been competitive in most of their games this season against some very good teams. Against the Broncos, they have a puncher’s chance to go toe-to-toe with Denver.

Justin Rogers @Justin_Rogers Jared Goff becomes first Lions offensive player to win NFC's Player of the Week award since 2015: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… Jared Goff becomes first Lions offensive player to win NFC's Player of the Week award since 2015: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n…

Shoot your shot at the huge moneyline underdog in the Lions and be a part of that 2-game winning streak.

For entertainment purposes only, the SYSUotW’s criteria is a moneyline underdog play at a +200 or more price.

Week 13 results: (2-2 +0.80 units)

NFL Moneyline Underdog Year-to-Date: (15-17 +8.37 units)

Shoot your shot upset of the week YTD: (4-3 +7.30 units)

