NFL Week 17 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Nick Goodling
ANALYST
Modified Jan 02, 2022 02:18 AM IST
As the NFL calendar reaches Week 17, every game has significant importance. Teams are fighting to clinch a playoff spot or stay alive in a highly competitive playoff race.

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Bengals win, they'll be taken seriously as Super Bowl contenders in the AFC.

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals also have pivotal games against one another. The Cardinals have come down to earth after a prolonged slump, while the Cowboys are riding a four-game winning streak.

To end the week, Ben Roethlisberger will play his final home game at Heintz Field in front of the Steelers faithful.

If the #bengals beat the #chiefs tomorrow and will win the division at the same time, WR Tyler Boyd told me it would show the league “we’re the team to beat”. 👀. Also Joe Burrow a young Tom Brady. My report on @gmfb on @nflnetwork https://t.co/MT8cYwVRAu

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 15 NFL games, the schedule for the week, and TV channel information.

NFL Week 17 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 17 are courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 17
CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 17
FOX coverage map for the games of Week 17
FOX coverage map for the games of Week 17
FOX coverage map for the games of Week 17
FOX coverage map for the games of Week 17

NFL TV schedule and TV channel info for Week 17 games

Check out the TV schedule of the games for Week 17. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

CBS

Sunday, January 2:

  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. EST, Paul Brown Stadium
  • New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. EST, Soldier Field
  • Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. EST, Nissan Stadium
  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. EST, Gillette Stadium
  • Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium
  • Houston Texans vs. San Fransisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST, Levi Stadium

FOX

  • Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. EST, M&T Bank Stadium
  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. EST, FedExField
  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. EST, Raymond James Stadium
  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m EST, Highmark Field
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. EST, MetLife Stadium
  • Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. EST, AT&T Stadium
  • Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST, Lumen Field
  • Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. EST, Caesars Stadium
Big games this weekend. Who's getting a win?@cfrelund's win projections for Week 17. 👇 (by @surface) https://t.co/sPTED9bhav

NBC

Sunday, January 2:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST, Lambeau Field

ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Monday, January 3:

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EST, Heintz Field

TV Market game list for NFL Week 17

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkNY Giants @ ChicagoAtlanta @ Buffalo- Arizona @ Dallas
Los Angeles-LA Rams @ BaltimoreDenver @ LA ChargersArizona @ Dallas
ChicagoNY Giants @ ChicagoLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
Philadelphia- Philadelphia @ WashingtonHouston @ San FransiscoArizona @ Dallas
Dallas-Ft. WorthKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
San Fransisco/Bay area-Las Vegas @ IndianapolisHouston @ San FranciscoArizona @ Dallas
Washington D.C.-Philadelphia @ WashingtonDenver @ LA ChargersArizona @ Dallas
Houston-LA Rams @ BaltimoreHouston @ San FranciscoArizona @ Dallas
BostonJacksonville @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ NY Jets-Arizona @ Dallas
Atlanta-Atlanta @ BuffaloHouston @ San FranciscoArizona @ Dallas
PhoenixKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
Tampa/St. Petersburg-Tampa Bay @ JacksonvilleHouston @ San FranciscoArizona @ Dallas
SeattleKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Detroit @ Seattle
DetroitKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Detroit @ Seattle
Minneapolis-St. PaulKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
MiamiMiami @ TennesseeTampa Bay @ NY Jets-Arizona @ Dallas
Denver-LA Rams @ BaltimoreDenver @ LA ChargersArizona @ Dallas
OrlandoJacksonville @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ NY Jets-Arizona @ Dallas
ClevelandKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
Sacramento-Las Vegas @ IndianapolisHouston @ San FranciscoArizona @ Dallas
CharlotteKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Carolina @ New Orleans
PortlandJacksonville @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ NY Jets-Arizona @ Dallas
St. LouisKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
PittsburghKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
Indianapolis-Las Vegas @ IndianapolisDenver @ LA ChargersArizona @ Dallas
Baltimore-LA Rams @ BaltimoreDenver @ LA ChargersArizona @ Dallas
Raleigh-DurhamKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Carolina @ New Orleans
NashvilleMiami @ TennesseeLas Vegas @ Indianapolis-Arizona @ Dallas
San Diego-LA Rams @ BaltimoreDenver @ LA ChargersArizona @ Dallas
Salt Lake City-LA Rams @ BaltimoreDenver @ LA ChargersArizona @ Dallas
San AntonioKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
Kansas CityKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
ColombusKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
MilwaukeeNY Giants @ ChicagoLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
CincinnatiKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
Las Vegas-Las Vegas @ Indianapolis ColtsDenver @ LA ChargersArizona @ Dallas
JacksonvilleJacksonville @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ NY Jets-Arizona @ Dallas
Oklahoma CityKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Arizona @ Dallas
New OrleansKansas City @ CincinnatiLA Rams @ Baltimore-Carolina @ New Orleans
MemphisMiami @ TennesseeLas Vegas @ Indianapolis-Arizona @ Dallas
Buffalo-Atlanta @ BuffaloDenver @ LA ChargersArizona @ Dallas

Edited by Windy Goodloe
