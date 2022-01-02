NFL Week 17 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

As the NFL calendar reaches Week 17, every game has significant importance. Teams are fighting to clinch a playoff spot or stay alive in a highly competitive playoff race.

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Bengals win, they'll be taken seriously as Super Bowl contenders in the AFC.

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals also have pivotal games against one another. The Cardinals have come down to earth after a prolonged slump, while the Cowboys are riding a four-game winning streak.

To end the week, Ben Roethlisberger will play his final home game at Heintz Field in front of the Steelers faithful.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV If the #bengals beat the #chiefs tomorrow and will win the division at the same time, WR Tyler Boyd told me it would show the league “we’re the team to beat”. 👀. Also Joe Burrow a young Tom Brady. My report on @gmfb on @nflnetwork If the #bengals beat the #chiefs tomorrow and will win the division at the same time, WR Tyler Boyd told me it would show the league “we’re the team to beat”. 👀. Also Joe Burrow a young Tom Brady. My report on @gmfb on @nflnetwork https://t.co/MT8cYwVRAu

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 15 NFL games, the schedule for the week, and TV channel information.

NFL Week 17 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 17 are courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 17

FOX coverage map for the games of Week 17

FOX coverage map for the games of Week 17

NFL TV schedule and TV channel info for Week 17 games

Check out the TV schedule of the games for Week 17. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

CBS

Sunday, January 2:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. EST, Paul Brown Stadium

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. EST, Soldier Field

Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. EST, Nissan Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. EST, Gillette Stadium

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium

Houston Texans vs. San Fransisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST, Levi Stadium

FOX

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. EST, M&T Bank Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. EST, FedExField

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. EST, Raymond James Stadium

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m EST, Highmark Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. EST, MetLife Stadium

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. EST, AT&T Stadium

Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST, Lumen Field

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. EST, Caesars Stadium

NBC

Sunday, January 2:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST, Lambeau Field

ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Monday, January 3:

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EST, Heintz Field

TV Market game list for NFL Week 17

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York NY Giants @ Chicago Atlanta @ Buffalo - Arizona @ Dallas Los Angeles - LA Rams @ Baltimore Denver @ LA Chargers Arizona @ Dallas Chicago NY Giants @ Chicago LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas Philadelphia - Philadelphia @ Washington Houston @ San Fransisco Arizona @ Dallas Dallas-Ft. Worth Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas San Fransisco/Bay area - Las Vegas @ Indianapolis Houston @ San Francisco Arizona @ Dallas Washington D.C. - Philadelphia @ Washington Denver @ LA Chargers Arizona @ Dallas Houston - LA Rams @ Baltimore Houston @ San Francisco Arizona @ Dallas Boston Jacksonville @ New England Tampa Bay @ NY Jets - Arizona @ Dallas Atlanta - Atlanta @ Buffalo Houston @ San Francisco Arizona @ Dallas Phoenix Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas Tampa/St. Petersburg - Tampa Bay @ Jacksonville Houston @ San Francisco Arizona @ Dallas Seattle Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Detroit @ Seattle Detroit Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Detroit @ Seattle Minneapolis-St. Paul Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas Miami Miami @ Tennessee Tampa Bay @ NY Jets - Arizona @ Dallas Denver - LA Rams @ Baltimore Denver @ LA Chargers Arizona @ Dallas Orlando Jacksonville @ New England Tampa Bay @ NY Jets - Arizona @ Dallas Cleveland Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas Sacramento - Las Vegas @ Indianapolis Houston @ San Francisco Arizona @ Dallas Charlotte Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Carolina @ New Orleans Portland Jacksonville @ New England Tampa Bay @ NY Jets - Arizona @ Dallas St. Louis Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas Pittsburgh Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas Indianapolis - Las Vegas @ Indianapolis Denver @ LA Chargers Arizona @ Dallas Baltimore - LA Rams @ Baltimore Denver @ LA Chargers Arizona @ Dallas Raleigh-Durham Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Carolina @ New Orleans Nashville Miami @ Tennessee Las Vegas @ Indianapolis - Arizona @ Dallas San Diego - LA Rams @ Baltimore Denver @ LA Chargers Arizona @ Dallas Salt Lake City - LA Rams @ Baltimore Denver @ LA Chargers Arizona @ Dallas San Antonio Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas Kansas City Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas Colombus Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas Milwaukee NY Giants @ Chicago LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas Cincinnati Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas Las Vegas - Las Vegas @ Indianapolis Colts Denver @ LA Chargers Arizona @ Dallas Jacksonville Jacksonville @ New England Tampa Bay @ NY Jets - Arizona @ Dallas Oklahoma City Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Arizona @ Dallas New Orleans Kansas City @ Cincinnati LA Rams @ Baltimore - Carolina @ New Orleans Memphis Miami @ Tennessee Las Vegas @ Indianapolis - Arizona @ Dallas Buffalo - Atlanta @ Buffalo Denver @ LA Chargers Arizona @ Dallas

