NFL Week 4 predictions: Tom Brady gets the better of his old team, but Jets' woes will continue

We have finally reached Week 4, which will have Tom Brady vs Bill Belichick on full show.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots is the most special matchup of the week. Brady and Belichick will finally reunite and battle against each other for the first time, with both coming off losses. The two will be particularly motivated to get the better of the other early in the year.

Among other interesting matchups this week, we'll witness the battle for the NFC West between the 3-0 Arizona Cardinals and the 3-0 Los Angeles Rams, while the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will battle it out in what is always a great contest. Let's get to our predictions for Week 4.

NFL Week 4 predictions

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cincinnati Bengals

The two most recent first overall picks face each other on Thursday and the Bengals will extend their good start to the season with a third win in four games. The Jaguars' defense can't stop anyone at the moment, and Burrow will connect with Ja'Marr Chase for at least two touchdowns.

Prediction: Jaguars 17, Bengals 28

Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets

The Jets' offense stinks, and they will disappoint this week against a Titans defense that has been improving every week since the season began. Derrick Henry will have one of the best exhibitions of the season against a front seven that doesn't appear capable of stopping anyone in the NFL.

Prediction: Titans 31, Jets 6

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have committed eight more penalties than any other team in the league. They're young and disciplined, and they will be no match for a Kansas City Chiefs team that started the season with two losses in three games and is under pressure to get back on track.

Andy Reid will destroy his former team for the third straight time.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Eagles 17

Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys

It's one of the best matchups of the week, and the Panthers defense has enough quality to battle the Cowboys' offense. The game will be close, but the Cowboys looked fantastic on Monday Night Football and they'll prevail in a close game with Dak Prescott stretching his spectacular run of form.

Prediction: Panthers 21, Cowboys 24

Kyle Youmans @Kyle_Youmans Who thought it was a good idea to put one of two teams with short rest (Cowboys), play one of the two teams with extra rest (Panthers)? I feel like that would be an easy thing to avoid. Who thought it was a good idea to put one of two teams with short rest (Cowboys), play one of the two teams with extra rest (Panthers)? I feel like that would be an easy thing to avoid.

New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints

The turnover-prone Giants offense will face an aggressive Saints defense, one of the best in the league. Daniel Jones' woes will continue and New York will score a single touchdown.

The Saints will play at their home stadium for the first time this season after Hurricane Ida threw everything into flux, and they will not disappoint.

Prediction: Giants 7, Saints 24

Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings registered an upset last week as the Seahawks' passing defense couldn't stop the bleeding. The same will happen this week. Kirk Cousins will maintain his 2021 form and lead Minnesota to another upset victory against a playoff contender, this time the Cleveland Browns.

Prediction: Browns 27, Vikings 31

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears

Both teams lack the talent to compete for a playoff spot, but only one of them is well-coached and has something to show for so far. The Lions will earn their first victory of the Dan Quinn era on the back of a strong Jared Goff performance.

Prediction: Lions 19, Bears 12

Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills

The talent differential in this game is huge, but the Texans have at least shown in the first few weeks that they are not as bad as everybody thought they would be. That won't matter, though, since Josh Allen has been incredible the last two weeks and he'll dominate once again as the Bills mount a Super Bowl challenge.

Prediction: Texans 13, Buffalo 38

Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

A game between two different teams whose playoff aspirations suffered a little during the first three weeks. The Dolphins looked like a solid team last week, even though they lost to the Raiders, and a home game against another desperate team is what they need to get back on track and return to winning ways.

Prediction: Colts 14, Dolphins 24

Washington Football Team vs Atlanta Falcons

This should be an ugly game between two teams with slim playoff hopes, but Washington is a better-coached unit and while their defense has disappointed this season, it still has a lot of room to improve. Against the Falcons' offensive line, they'll finally get back on track.

Prediction: Washington 21, Falcons 14

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

The Seahawks and 49ers always deliver great games, and this one will be no different. While the 49ers are looking to get back to winning ways, the Seahawks are desperate to avoid a 1-3 start and go three games behind the lead in the NFC West. But Kyle Shanahan will exploit the weaknesses of Seattle's defense and prevail in a close game.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, 49ers 27

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams

Two of the best teams in the NFC, both still undefeated and with a fantastic offense. All the chips are on this NFC West contest to be the best game of the weekend, but the Rams looked more solid throughout the first three weeks, including a statement victory against the reigning champions. Los Angeles will get their fourth win here.

Prediction: Cardinals 27, Rams 31

Al Sacco @AlSacco49 Top three offenses in yards per passing attempt in the NFL:



Seahawks: 10.4

Rams: 10.0

Cardinals: 9.9 Top three offenses in yards per passing attempt in the NFL:



Seahawks: 10.4

Rams: 10.0

Cardinals: 9.9

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers

The Steelers' offense can't score against anyone, let alone keep the team in a shoot-out against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. It will be an easy win for the home team, and calls for benching Ben Roethlisberger will grow louder after this one.

Prediction: Steelers 13, Packers 27

Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos

The Broncos picked up easy wins against some weaker teams but the Ravens present the first real challenge of the season.

Teddy Bridgewater is playing really solid ball right now, and the defense can make enough plays to stop the Ravens' offense. This game will be close, but the home team will keep their undefeated record.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Broncos 27

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots

There will be no happy reunion between Brady and the Patriots, as the legendary quarterback will dominate against Mac Jones and lead the Buccaneers back to winning ways. But this will be a difficult game for Brady: who knows his failures enough to exploit them better than Bill Belichick?

Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Patriots 14

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers

Something has to give in this close-knit matchup, and the Chargers will prevail in this contest.

Also Read

Even though the Raiders defense has looked much better with Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, Justin Herbert is unreal right now, and he will carry on his Sunday performance when he beat Patrick Mahomes to get the third win of the season for Los Angeles.

Prediction: Raiders 27, Chargers 34

Edited by Colin D'Cunha