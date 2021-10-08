NFL Week 5 schedule: 5 key individual match-ups to watch out for

NFL Week 5 is here, and there are plenty of great games to watch. There are also several intriguing individual matchups as well. Sometimes the players are the ones who make the storylines rather than the teams. Here are five individual matchups to keep an eye on in NFL Week 5.

Best individual matchups in NFL Week 5

#1 CB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams vs. WR DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

It's always fun when one of the top wide receivers in the NFL faces off with one of the premier coverage corners. What makes this particular matchup even better is that both players are physically dominating presences on the field. There will be a heavyweight matchup on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 5 as Jalen Ramsey will likely shadow DK Metcalf for at least the majority of the game.

Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue As would be expected because of the flexibility of Ramsey’s role and the various alignments of Metcalf, Raheem Morris believes a lot of Ramsey/Metcalf is possible Thursday night, as well as a lot of Williams/Lockett. Hearing water also wet, per sources with knowledge. As would be expected because of the flexibility of Ramsey’s role and the various alignments of Metcalf, Raheem Morris believes a lot of Ramsey/Metcalf is possible Thursday night, as well as a lot of Williams/Lockett. Hearing water also wet, per sources with knowledge.

#2 QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

In a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will square off in NFL Week 5. They are two of the top quarterbacks in the league and are both candidates for NFL MVP. Mahomes won the postseason battle last season, as well as another one in the regular season. On Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 5, Josh Allen will get another shot.

#3 QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins

While Tom Brady was still the quarterback of the New England Patriots, he struggled at times with the Miami Dolphins. Brady has more losses against the Dolphins than any other team, by almost double. He goes into NFL Week 5 with his Buccaneers as huge favorites, but the Dolphins will look to continue playing tough against the legendary quarterback.

Omar Kelly @OmarKelly “He has seen two decades of defenses. And he’s very intelligent. If he sees one thing….it is up to us to make it as hard as he can,” Dolphins safety Eric Rowe on facing Tom Brady, his former teammate. “He has seen two decades of defenses. And he’s very intelligent. If he sees one thing….it is up to us to make it as hard as he can,” Dolphins safety Eric Rowe on facing Tom Brady, his former teammate.

#4 HC Bill Belichick, New England Patriots vs. QB Davis Mills, Houston Texans

It has been well documented over the years just how dominant Bill Belichick coached teams have been over rookie quarterbacks. His complex defensive schemes and elite game planning have overwhelmed rookie quarterback opponents. Davis Mills will look to flip that script in Houston against Belichick in an NFL Week 5 showdown.

#5 QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

This NFL Week 5 matchup features two truly dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks. Kyler Murray is the early favorite for NFL MVP, while rookie Trey Lance is getting his first shot at being a starting quarterback. These two elite athletes could put on a special show in this NFL Week 5 divisional battle.

