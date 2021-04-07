Why did Tom Brady feel like he had something to prove with the Buccaneers?

Tom Brady made one of the toughest decisions of his life last year. On March 20, 2020, Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After 20 successful years with the Patriots, Tom Brady was ready to start a new chapter in his NFL career.

NFL: Tom Brady felt that he still had a lot to prove, but why?

Super Bowl LV MVP Tom Brady

Tom Brady won six Super Bowl championships and four Super Bowl MVP's with the New England Patriots. After all the success that Brady had with the Patriots, why did he feel that he had more to prove?

Tom Brady on what else he has to prove: "I don't think 'proving it' is the motivation. I still want to play. I got a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a freaking spiral."



In the NFL, when a quarterback and a head coach have a ton of success together, fans begin to label them as 'system quarterback'. Tom Brady received the label as a member of the New England Patriots. Fans felt that Brady couldn't be successful outside of the Patriots system.

This haunted Tom Brady for the last five years of his career with the New England Patriots. Once Brady left New England to head to Tampa Bay, fans were ready to see if the rumors were true about Brady being a system quarterback. The NFL star had to work with new teammates, a new coaching staff, and ultimately a whole new playbook.

This is something that Tom Brady saw coming at this point in his NFL career. Not to mention he was doing this at 42. When you look at the coaching style Bruce Arians has compared to the coaching style Bill Belichick has, it's like night and day.

Bill Belichick is a straight forward all-business head coach. Bruce Arians is more down to earth and likes to enjoy the game of football. This was something that Tom Brady had to adapt to as well.

After watching Tom Brady's first season with the Buccaneers. It looked like the future Hall of Famer had the most fun of his career with Arians and the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady had this to say about Bruce Arians in an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.

"He's a great motivator, he's got a great feel for the team, a great pulse for what's going on in a locker room, great intuition and great evaluation of talent." Brady went on to say this about his time with New England, "When you're in one place for 20 years, you think that's the only way, and I think when you go to a different place you realize, wow there's another way that people do things."

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended up having a great season that was capped off with a Super Bowl championship. Brady proved that he's not a system quarterback and that he was a major reason why the Patriots won six championships during his time in New England. He took a Buccaneers team that hadn't made the playoffs in 13 years and hadn't won a Super Bowl in almost 20 years to a championship.

If there's one thing Tom Brady proved by signing with the Buccaneers, it's that he is the greatest quarterback of all time. Even after proving he's not a system quarterback and that he's the best to ever play the quarterback position. Tom Brady signed an extension because he has one more thing to prove. That he can win back-to-back Super Bowl championships with two different teams.