"NFL is wild today" - Fans go berserk over shocking results of Sunday games

"Wild" has been the word of the day to best describe how Week 11 of the NFL season has played out so far on Sunday.

The 2021 NFL season has already had its fair share of wild endings and upsets in the first 11 weeks, especially with primetime games. This is the second consecutive season where road teams have a better record than home teams, which may have made sense in 2020 when there were no fans in attendance.

The number of overtime games we've already had this season is also astounding. The record for the most overtime games in a single season is 25, and we already have 16 in 10.5 weeks. Week 7 has been the only week without an overtime period so far. The 2021 season is on pace to have at least 26 games go to overtime.

Week 11 hasn't reached Sunday Night Football yet; but much chaos has already occurred. It started with the Atlanta Falcons getting blanked 25-0 by the New England Patriots, resulting in Matt Ryan being pulled from his second consecutive game. The Patriots, once again, rule the AFC East with an iron fist.

Lamar Jackson was suddenly ruled out just a few hours prior to kickoff against the Chicago Bears due to an illness, and at one point it was Tyler Huntley vs. Andy Dalton. Running back Devonta Freeman iced the game with 22 seconds left and gave the Baltimore Ravens a 16-13 victory, with Huntley leading the team down the field for the game-winning score.

Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers engaged in a shootout with seven total passing touchdowns between them. Cousins helped set up kicker Greg Joseph for the game-winning field goal as time expired and wide receiver Justin Jefferson had eight catches for 169 yards and two scores.

The Buffalo Bills choked against the Indianapolis Colts and allowed running back Jonathan Taylor to score — pause for effect — five total touchdowns for a 41-15 win. Taylor ended up with 185 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards. Josh Allen threw two picks and Mitchell Trubiksy saw some action and threw a pick of his own.

The Cleveland Browns narrowly escaped the winless Detroit Lions as it was more of a battle between Nick Chubb and D'Andre Swift. Both running backs had at least 130 rushing yards in the game.

Cam Newton's first start back with the Carolina Panthers was not a victorious one, as the Washington Football Team won 27-21 and ended a potential game-winning drive with a huge fourth-down sack. Taylor Heinicke threw for three touchdowns against the top-ranked pass defense, and Terry McLaurin had more than 100 yards.

The biggest upset of Week 11 in the NFL so far might just be the Houston Texans beating the Tennessee Titans 22-13. Tyrod Taylor ran for two touchdowns and Ka'imi Fairbairn hit three field goals in an ugly game on both sides. Ryan Tannehill threw four picks, two by Desmond King ll. At least the Titans had wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine step up with over 100 receiving yards.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-10 (no surprise there). The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 24-17 (the most surprising thing in this game was Joe Flacco's fourth-down touchdown pass). Trevor Siemian threw for three touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints, but quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for three rushing touchdowns in a 40-29 win for the Philadelphia Eagles. Kicker Jake Elliott also went 4/4 on field goals for the Eagles.

Another wild aspect of Week 11 of the NFL is that at the time of writing this article, all three teams who are in the lead in the evening games each have 16 points. NFL fans have been going crazy on Twitter over how unpredictable this week has been and we still have two more games that haven't started yet.

