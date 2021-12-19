Saturday night was a memorable night in sports. Jake Paul fought former UFC heavyweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch of their fight in August.

The first time, Paul won by split decision. Paul was too proud to let Woodley off the hook, and the two had their anticipated rematch Saturday.

This time, Jake Paul was victorious by a brutal knockout in the sixth round. The 24-year-old improved his boxing record to an impressive 5-0 mark.

The 39-year-old Woodley tried his best, but Paul was the better fighter.

The NFL community, players and analysts alike took to Twitter to talk about Paul's knockout victory.

NFL world reacts to Jake Paul's crazy knockout win over Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Tyron Woodley by knockout.

The first comment came from former NFL running back Justin Forsett. Forsett's tweet was about Jake Paul's entrance music for the fight.

The eventual winner came out to the "YMCA" song, which was one of the most comedic moments of the night. The upbeat tempo of the song helped Paul get in the zone.

Justin Forsett @JForsett Ok this is the night he takes an L. Intro music tells all. Ok this is the night he takes an L. Intro music tells all.

The most popular tweet of the night in terms of likes came from Patrick Mahomes. The 2018 NFL MVP commented on how Woodley was knocked out ice-cold.

Paul landed his right-hand flush on Woodley's face, causing the latter to collapse onto the mat.

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes He really put him to sleep 😴😴😴 He really put him to sleep 😴😴😴

One of the most excitable personalities in sports, Pat McAfee, was also blown away by the heaviness Jake Paul's strike landed with.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow JAKE PAULLLLL JUST LANDED A BOMMMMB JAKE PAULLLLL JUST LANDED A BOMMMMB

Some tweets from around the NFL were shorter and more to the point. Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant needed just two words to describe his thoughts.

Raheem Mostert of the San Fransisco 49ers was taken aback by what he witnessed in his tweet. Mostert's opinion is one shared by many who thought Paul would finally suffer his first defeat in a boxing ring.

Raheem Mostert @RMos_8Ball What did I just witness!!? What did I just witness!!?

Former NFL running back Terrell Davis also gave his opinion on Twitter. Paul has knocked out everyone he's fought now, which caught the eye of the former Denver Broncos star.

Terrell Davis @Terrell_Davis Ouch! Jake Paul is knocking folks out Ouch! Jake Paul is knocking folks out

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark is ready for Woodley to retire after suffering his second straight loss to Jake Paul.

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Man, if y’all let Tyron Woodley fight one more dang time I swear!! Man, if y’all let Tyron Woodley fight one more dang time I swear!!

The controversial Skip Bayless gave Paul props and a lot of praise after the fight. Whether you like Paul or not, Bayless is right that he draws attention every time he fights.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless There's just something about Jake Paul I like. Kid's got guts and rare charisma. He's obviously not yet a polished boxer but he's athletic and strong and driven and it won't surprise me if he pulls something off in boxing that shocks his skeptics. JAKE PAUL SELLS. There's just something about Jake Paul I like. Kid's got guts and rare charisma. He's obviously not yet a polished boxer but he's athletic and strong and driven and it won't surprise me if he pulls something off in boxing that shocks his skeptics. JAKE PAUL SELLS.

Robert Griffin III became a believer in Paul after the fight.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Y’all better stop playing with Jake Paul

If you not a boxer don’t get in the ring Y’all better stop playing with Jake PaulIf you not a boxer don’t get in the ring

Last but not least, Le'Veon Bell challenged Paul to a fight. This is noteworthy and something that we could see down the road.

Jake Paul has made boxing a prominent sport again. His knockout over Woodley proved that he can hang and that this isn't just a publicity stunt.

It'll be interesting to see who steps up as his next challenger.

