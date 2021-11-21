Bills vs. Colts injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts are trying to stay alive in the Wild Card race, but to do so, they'll have to take out the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

At 5-5, the Colts have the playoff race laid out in front of them. If they can get on a run to close the season, they can make the playoffs. Carson Wentz is capable of playing well enough to get it done. It will have to start against the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, the Bills are desperate to keep pace with the surging New England Patriots. After the Patriots' breakout victories over the last calendar week, they suddenly have more wins than the Bills. The Patriots are 7-4 and the Bills are 6-3. They have to win this game, or the division will slide under the Patriots' control. Bills fans are nervous and for a good reason.

Both teams' health could play a role in the game. It could be the deciding factor. Here's a look at the health of both teams, according to CBS Sports.

Buffalo Bills Team Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Star Lotuelei DT Undisclosed Out Spencer Brown OT Undisclosed Out Tremaine Edmunds MLB Hamstring Questionable Marquez Stevenson WR Head Out Justin Zimmer DT Knee - ACL Out Jon Feliciano OG Calf Out Bryan Cox DE Achillies Out

The Buffalo Bills have listed six players as out for the same on Sunday: defensive tackle Star Loteulei, offensive tackle Spencer Brown, wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (head), defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (knee), offensive guard Jon Feliciano (calf) and defensive end Bryan Cox (achilles).

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Indianapolis Colts Team Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Darius Leonard OLB Ankle Questionable Rodrigo Blankenship K Hip Out Tyquan Lewis DE Knee Out Khari Willis SS Calf Out Julian Blackmon FS Achillies Out Parris Campbell WR Foot Out Sam Tevi OT Knee - ACL Out Rob Windsor DT Hip Out

The Colts have quite the injury list for Sunday's game. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (hip), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (knee), safeties Khari Willis (calf) and Julian Blackmon (Achilles), wide receiver Parris Campbell (foot), offensive tackle Sam Tevi (knee) and defensive tackle Rob Windsor are all out for the game against the Bills.

Linebacker Darius Leonard has an ankle ailment and his status for Sunday's game is questionable.

Buffalo Bills Team Starting lineup

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Zach Moss | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Tommy Doyle

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson, AJ Klein | CB - Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Indianapolis Colts Team Starting lineup

QB - Carson Wentz | RB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - Michael Pittman Jr., TY Hilton, Zach Pascal | TE - Jack Doyle | OL - Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad | LB - Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin | CB - Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes | SS - George Odum, Andrew Sendejo | K - Michael Badgley | P - Rigoberto Sanchez

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar