"NFLPA axes neurotrauma consultant amid fallout from Tua Tagovailoa concussion scare with investigation ongoing"

The Tua Tagovailoa investigation is still ongoing regarding the Miami Dolphins and their handling of the quarterback. Although the investigation is far from over, the NFLPA has decided to take drastic action. According to a source with an understanding of the situation, the NFLPA has implemented its right to fire the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) who played a huge role in the decision to let the quarterback return to the field.

The concussion protocol states that players who show gross motor instability may return only if the team doctor, in discussions with the UNC, comes to a decision that the instability did not have a neurological origin.

Although certain findings have not been made regarding how and why the Dolphins signal-caller returned, the union lost trust in the UNC, given that the impairment of the player was obvious. Based on the available video, the Miami quarterback should not have returned.

What caused the NFLPA to start their investigation into the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa's injury?

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

During the Dolphins' win in Week 3 over the Buffalo Bills, Tua took a hard hit given by linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. He was cleared and finished the rest of the game.

Four days later, the Dolphins faced the Cincinnati Bengals on the road and Tagovailoa was under center. Tua was tackled by Cincinnati defensive end Josh Tupou in the second quarter.

Moments after the hit, a stretcher took the former Alabama quarterback off the field with head and neck injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Cincinnati but was later discharged and traveled home with the team back to Miami. NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said they'd pursue all legal options to protect its players:

“We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.”

We'll see if any members of the Dolphins' medical staff are terminated as the NFLPA's investigation looks to hold those accountable for what happened to the Dolphins' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Mike Florio and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes