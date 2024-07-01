  • NFL
  • Ottawa Redblacks Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

Ottawa Redblacks Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

By Arnold
Modified Jul 01, 2024 18:43 GMT
CFL: Canadian Football League-Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks
CFL: Canadian Football League-Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks (IMAGN)

The Ottawa Redblacks have had a decent start to the 2024 CFL season. They recently defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 4 to improve to a 2-1 record.

The Redblacks are coached by Bob Dyce, who was appointed by the team in December 2022. Dyce failed to lead the team to the playoffs in his first full season in 2023. However, Ottawa is off to a good start this year and will aim to continue its good run for a postseason spot.

Here's a look at the full Redblacks roster for the 2024 CFL season:

  • Tyrie Adams, QB
  • Dru Brown, QB
  • Dustin Crum, QB
  • Jake Dunniway, QB
  • Ryquell Armstead, RB
  • Anthony Gosselin, RB
  • Amlicar Polk, RB
  • Jaelon Acklin, WR
  • Bralon Addison, WR
  • Devonte Dedmon, WR
  • Marco Dubois, WR
  • Justin Hardy, WR
  • Nick Mardner, WR
  • Daniel Oladejo, WR
  • Dominique Rhymes, WR
  • Keaton Bruggeling, WR
  • Peter Adjey, LS
  • Dariusz Bladek, OL
  • Dino Boyd, OT
  • Drew Desjarlais, OL
  • Cyrille Hogan-Saindon, OL
  • Zack Pelehos, OL
  • Jacob Ruby, OT
  • Dontae Bull, OL
  • Bryce Carter, DL
  • Aidan John, DL
  • Cleyon Laing, DE
  • Lorenzo Mauldin, DL
  • Daniel Okpoko, DL
  • Nigel Romick, DL
  • Blessman Ta'ala, DL
  • Michael Wakefield, DL
  • Frankie Griffin, LB
  • Gary Johnson, LB
  • James Peter, LB
  • Adarius Pickett, LB
  • Jovan Santos-Knox, LB
  • Davion Taylor, LB
  • Tyron Vrede, LB
  • Alonzo Addae, DB
  • Lucas Cormier, DB
  • Ty Cranston, DB
  • Tobias Harris, DB
  • Justin Howell, DB
  • Deandre Lamont, DB
  • Damon Webb, DB
  • Monshadrik Hunter, DB
  • Sherrod Baltimore, DB
  • Bennett Williams, DB
  • Richie Leone, K
  • Lewis Ward, K
Dru Brown has been designated the Ottawa Redblacks' starting quarterback this season. Over three games this season, the quarterback has accumulated 795 yards and three touchdowns on 65 passes.

Ottawa Redblacks schedule for 2024 CFL season

The Ottawa Redblacks had a bye in Week 1 and opened their CFL season with a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. They lost to the Montreal Alouettes in Week 3 but bounced back with a win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 4.

Here's a look at the remaining regular-season games for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2024:

  • Week 5: at Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, July 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Week 6: at Edmonton Elks Sunday, July 14 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Week 7: vs. Edmonton Elks on Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Week 8: vs. Calgary Stampeders on Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Week 9: BYE
  • Week 10: vs Edmonton Elks on Thursday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Week 11: at Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET
  • Week 12: vs. BC Lions on Saturday, August 24 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Week 13: at BC Lions on Saturday, August 31 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Week 14: vs. Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, September 7 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Week 15: at Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, September 14 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Week 16: vs. Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, September 21 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Week 17: at Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, September 28 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Week 18: BYE
  • Week 19: at Montreal Alouettes on Monday, October 14 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Week 20: at Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, October 19 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Week 21: vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday, 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Fans can get tickets to watch the Ottawa Redblacks on the team's website.

More from Sportskeeda
