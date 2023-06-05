Aaron Rodgers will be wearing a different shade of green as he finally joined the New York Jets this offseason after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The quarterback will be looking to lead New York to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season. However, that could be an issue according to Packers insider Peter Bukowski.

Bukowski quote tweeted that the four-time NFL MVP's first season in the Big Apple could be "off the charts" due to a story by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Florio discussed the team's situation at the offensive line.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Mekhi Becton wants to play left tackle for the Jets. Duane Brown doesn't seem to be thrilled about the prospect of moving to right tackle. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/06/04/dua… Mekhi Becton wants to play left tackle for the Jets. Duane Brown doesn't seem to be thrilled about the prospect of moving to right tackle. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/06/04/dua… The combustibility potential in NY is off the charts. twitter.com/ProFootballTal… The combustibility potential in NY is off the charts. twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

Mekhi Becton reportedly wants to play left tackle, a position he's played the majority of his young NFL career. The 2020 first-round selection is projected to be ready for training camp following a knee injury that ended his 2022 season.

However, the New York Jets signed veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown last August. Brown has played left tackle for the majority of his 15-year career. Brown spoke to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini about the possibility of moving to right tackle this season:

“It’s not something I’ve practiced over the years. Not to say I can’t do it, but I’ve been solidified [at left tackle] for a while.”

Aaron Rodgers needs some consistency on that offensive line to have any chance to succeed. Yet, the 39-year-old has been quite occupied off the field since joining the Jets.

Rodgers was recently spotted last month at MetLife Stadium at a Taylor Swift concert with actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh.

The actor and quarterback have known each other since the 10-time Pro Bowler dated actress Shailene Woodley from July 2020 to last April. Woodley and Teller starred in the "Divergent" film franchise and both Rodgers and Teller have remained friends.

Aaron Rodgers injury update: What happened to Jets QB?

Aaron Rodgers suffered a “minor” calf injury during the Jets' OTA practice last month. Rodgers commented on the injury and noted that it isn't too serious:

"I just tweaked my calf in the little pre-practice conditioning. Take it by the day. I don't think it's too serious."

The quarterback didn't get extensive medical attention or leave the field to get added treatment. This is a sign that his absence from being on the field was a preventive measure by the team.

