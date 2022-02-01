Cowboys rookie sensation Micah Parsons hints at who he believes deserves to be NFL MVP

Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation Micah Parsons has given his thoughts on who should win the NFL MVP award this season.

With many tipping either Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers to take home the honor after the two had stellar seasons, Parsons believes another player deserves the award as much as Brady and Rodgers.

Parsons took to Twitter to post who he thinks deserves the MVP award.

"Cooper kupp has been the best player in the NFL AND IT HASN’T BEEN CLOSE!" the rookie wrote.

Cooper Kupp has been Matthew Stafford's favorite target this season and has been unstoppable this year. Stafford and Kupp are poised to appear in a home Super Bowl in two weeks when they take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Micah Parsons wants Cooper Kupp for MVP

Parsons certainly has a good option for MVP in Kupp. However, it is normally considered a quarterback award. No player other than a quarterback has won the award since Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson won it back in 2012.

But looking at Kupp's stats for the season, there is a genuine case for him, at least to be in the MVP conversation. For starters, he won the NFL Triple Crown as he led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He became just the fourth player in NFL history to do so behind Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe and Steve Smith.

Kupp's 145 receptions; 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns are simply breathtaking numbers. He played all 17 games of the regular season, putting up numbers at will. In 11 of his 17 games, Kupp surpassed 100 yards receiving and in those 11 games, he went past 140 yards for a game four times.

In the six games he did not reach the 100-yard mark, Kupp totalled 90 receiving yards five times, his lowest total coming in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals when he finished the game with 64 yards receiving.

In the last six games of the regular season, Kupp caught a touchdown pass in five games, with two touchdown passes against Seattle in Week 15. It is clear that the star receiver deserves to at least be in the conversation for the MVP award.

