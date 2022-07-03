"You're getting screwed over" - Pat McAfee question Ice Cube's decision to join NFL's new venture

The NFL is taking a new initiative to promote racial equality. On Thursday, they launched a partnership with the Contract with Black America Institute, a program led by rapper Ice Cube with the goal of of "increasing economic equity and partnerships with black-owned businesses."

Ice Cube joined Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show and the two talked about his role in joining the NFL. The host first broke the news and then gave out details.

"Hey, I just got this. I didn't know this was happening. I literally just got sent this. The National Football League parentheses NFL, that's how it will be referred to going forward, announced today its partnership with Contract with Black America Institute's CWBA.

"An economic inclusion focus initiative led by artist and entrepreneur O'Shea Jackson, also known as Ice Cube. The CWBA and NFL partnership enhances the NFL's dedication to increasing economic equity and partnerships with black owned businesses. The NFL has spent and allocated over $125 million targeting black owned businesses over the last year, bolstering its commitment to economic equity. "

He then added that Cube will have all the pressure being the big name of the partnership.

"Okay, so first of all, awesome that you're doing it with NFL follow up. Do you feel pressure being the guy that the NFL is like, hey, we did do something, who's an incredible businessman that can help us kind of touch the culture, the community, like that's a big time position for you to be sitting in for the success and for the NFL to choose to do business.

"That's a big fucking deal. Right? And don't you feel a lot of pressure from out there? And could you have ever expected this when you were taking a baseball bat to a motherf*** office? You're getting screwed over."

Ice Cube speaks on partnering up with the NFL

Ice Cube BIG3 - Week Nine

Upon partnering with the NFL, Ice Cube released a statement sharing his goal of spreading more opportunities for the black community.

"For more than a year, the CWBA Institute has been working closely with the NFL on identifying resources to build stronger, more substantive economic partnerships with the Black community.

"Our team at CWBA, including my longtime business partner and entertainment lawyer Jeff Kwatinetz, and advisors Ja'Ron Smith and Chris Pilkerton, are focused on building corporate partnerships with measurable economic growth outcomes for Black communities across the country. We believe this is a giant step in the right direction."

The NFL has already pledged $125 million to support black-owned businesses over the past year as part of a plan to diversify its partnerships. With the addition of Ice Cube, the league will continue to tackle more diversity issues and will continue to give more oppourtunites for certain communities that need greater support.

