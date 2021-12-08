Entering 2021, Patrick Mahomes was the top quarterback in the AFC in the eyes of most. 2021 has tested this assertion.

After a less than ideal start to his season and looking at the Chiefs now, is Mahomes still the best quarterback in the AFC? Here's a look at some stats that say otherwise, as well as some that back him up.

Is Patrick Mahomes still the best quarterback in the AFC?

In order to be the best quarterback in the AFC, Patrick Mahomes has to be the best quarterback in the division. In the AFC West, Mahomes lags behind every other quarterback in terms of passer rating.

You read that right. According to CBS, Mahomes has earned only a 92.4 season-long passer rating.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS AFC West passer rating rankings:



1. Justin Herbert (LAC): 98.2

2. Derek Carr (LV): 96.7

3. Teddy Bridgewater (DEN): 95.0

4. Patrick Mahomes (KC): 92.4 AFC West passer rating rankings:1. Justin Herbert (LAC): 98.22. Derek Carr (LV): 96.73. Teddy Bridgewater (DEN): 95.04. Patrick Mahomes (KC): 92.4 https://t.co/e7CbOfS5JB

Ahead of Mahomes are Teddy Bridgewater (95.0), Derek Carr (96.7), and Justin Herbert (98.2). While Mahomes is in last place in the AFC West in terms of passer rating, he's not in last place in terms of passing yardage.

He's ranked third in the division, passing only Teddy Bridgewater in yardage. Derek Carr and Justin Herbert have more yards than Mahomes through 13 weeks.

That said, Mahomes is ranked second in the AFC West when it comes to total passing touchdowns. He trails Justin Herbert by two touchdowns.

That said, he does lead the AFC West in one stat: interceptions. Mahomes has thrown 12 interceptions through 13 weeks and has more than any other quarterback in the division.

While he no longer leads the NFL, he remains fourth in interceptions.

Mike Renner @PFF_Mike Most passing yards on RPO's:



Tua Tagovailoa*: 447

Justin Herbert: 360

Patrick Mahomes: 340



*missed 5 games lol Most passing yards on RPO's:Tua Tagovailoa*: 447Justin Herbert: 360Patrick Mahomes: 340*missed 5 games lol

Of course, Mahomes is leading the division in one positive place: wins. The Chiefs lead the AFC West in wins and own first place in the divisional playoff race.

Sometimes, simply winning games trumps all other statistics. That said, the Chiefs are winning in an entirely new way. Mahomes is essentially being minimized by a defense-first game plan.

The Chiefs haven't given up more than 20 points since their 27-3 beatdown against the Tennessee Titans. Should a quarterback take credit for a stout defense?

In the NFL, games are played in the present and not in the past. So, as of today, although his team is in first-place, Mahomes should not be considered as the absolute best quarterback in the AFC.

There is a strong argument saying he isn't even the best quarterback in the AFC West.

Could he bounce back in 2022 or in time for a playoff run? He absolutely can, but until that happens, he's done enough to play his way out of the most coveted spot in the AFC.

Edited by LeRon Haire