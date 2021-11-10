Patrick Mahomes' early season struggles see him stripped off privilege of being in Madden's '99 club'

Patrick Mahomes spent the entirety of Madden 21 as a member of the illustrious 99 overall club. To have a 99 overall in EA Sports' iconic game franchise, you have to be the absolute best of the best.

From 2018 through 2020, Mahomes was just that. That's why he shared the cover of this year's iteration of the game.

But this season, Mahomes' struggles have been well documented. Mahomes has ten interceptions, just one fewer than his 2019 and 2020 seasons combined.

As a result of his early-season struggles, Madden demoted Patrick Mahomes from their 99 overall club in their Week 9 roster update.

Patrick Mahomes' early-season struggles see him stripped of the privilege of being in Madden's '99 club'

Patrick Mahomes was officially removed from his 99 overall rating on Tuesday. Mahomes was the highest-rated quarterback but now shares that title with fellow Madden 22 cover star Tom Brady.

Patrick Mahomes is no longer a member of the elusive "99 club" on Madden. The game's latest update has the QB at a 98 overall rating

After Mahomes dropped to a 98 overall rating, four players are in a league of their own. The four players with a 99 rating are Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, and Mahomes' teammate Travis Kelce.

All four of those players are well deserving of their rating. Donald and Ramsey have been superstars for the Los Angeles Rams and are primary reasons for their 7-2 start.

Adams remains the best wide receiver in football.

Meanwhile, Kelce has continued to play at an All-Pro level despite Mahomes' slump. Kelce has been the one constant on the Chiefs' offense.

Mahomes has struggled to hit big plays deep to Tyreek Hill, so it's Kelce who's stepped up working the middle of the field.

Patrick Mahomes can still work his way back into the 99 overall club, as he's insanely talented. But he will have to improve drastically during the second leg of the season.

Patrick Mahomes won't struggle like this forever

The first nine weeks of the season have been weeks Mahomes would likely wish to forget. His yards per attempt are at a career-low, and his interceptions are notable.

Patrick Mahomes has attempted at least 37 passes in a game 29 times, including Sunday. His 166 passing yards against the Packers were the lowest of his career in a game with at least 37 attempts. Previous low? 254.

Mahomes' 4.49 yards/attempt? Lowest of his career



Mahomes' 4.49 yards/attempt? Lowest of his career Patrick Mahomes has attempted at least 37 passes in a game 29 times, including Sunday. His 166 passing yards against the Packers were the lowest of his career in a game with at least 37 attempts. Previous low? 254. Mahomes' 4.49 yards/attempt? Lowest of his career

But in a bad year, Mahomes is still better than a lot of quarterbacks in the NFL. It's undeniable he needs to start understanding how to pick apart zone defenses that play with two safeties high in coverage.

But did you know Mahomes is tied for third in touchdown passes thrown? Mahomes has had no choice but to press the issue further this season because his defense has been abysmal.

But in the last two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs defense has held its opponents under 20 points. Mahomes will be a better player if this trend continues in the right direction.

In the meantime, Mahomes will try and shake the Madden curse that's haunted him this season.

