Patrick Mahomes explains his experience of spending his first Christmas with daughter Sterling Skye

Patrick Mahomes loves being an NFL superstar for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also loves being engaged to Brittany Matthews. But perhaps, more than anything, he loves being a father to his daughter, Sterling.

The Mahomes family celebrated their first Christmas together this year. The Chiefs weren't one of four teams that played on Christmas Day, so Mahomes was able to see Sterling unwrap and play with her toys.

According to Patrick Mahomes, it sounds like Sterling wasn't disappointed with her haul of toys.

People @people Patrick Mahomes Says He Had an 'Awesome' First Christmas with Daughter Sterling Skye people.com/parents/patric… Patrick Mahomes Says He Had an 'Awesome' First Christmas with Daughter Sterling Skye people.com/parents/patric…

Patrick Mahomes gave daughter and young fan special gifts

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes' quotes on his first Christmas as a father come courtesy of People. Mahomes said,

"It worked out well for us, and we had a home game that Saturday. We had that morning to be with the kids, and do all the gifts and everything. Sterling, I don't think she understood what Christmas was yet, but she understood she got a lot of toys. She was playing with literally everything. It was fun to see her do that."

It sounds like Sterling and the entire Mahomes family had a good Christmas. It helps that Patrick Mahomes is the richest man in the NFL after signing a ten-year extension for $503 million.

Among Sterling's gifts was a remote-controlled Lamborghini, which could cause her to have high expectations for her first car when she's 16.

When asked about his New Year's plans, Mahomes mentioned that COVID-19 was a factor in them, likely, just staying home.

"I will probably be at home with family," he said. "I wish we were able to do something New Year's Eve-wise, but with COVID and everything like that you kind of have to separate yourself."

In addition to being a good gift-giver to his daughter, Mahomes gave a gift that Trevon Diggs' son will never forget. Aaiden Diggs is a big fan of Mahomes and got a heartfelt written message from Mahomes on a jersey from the 2018 MVP.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Trevon Diggs’ son, Aaiden, got a jersey from Patrick Mahomes for Christmas.



Mahomes signed it: “To Aaiden Diggs, Keep being the star you are. Can’t wait to see you in the NFL one day.” Trevon Diggs’ son, Aaiden, got a jersey from Patrick Mahomes for Christmas. Mahomes signed it: “To Aaiden Diggs, Keep being the star you are. Can’t wait to see you in the NFL one day.” https://t.co/9RcaaUlA6F

The holiday break must've helped Mahomes because he played outstandingly against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Chiefs won their sixth consecutive AFC West title and are in the driver's seat for the number one seed in the AFC.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mahomes' first game of the new year will come against the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow.

Edited by Windy Goodloe