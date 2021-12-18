WATCH: Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews bashes haters online after Chiefs beat Chargers in OT

Patrick Mahomes isn't just a winner on the field. He's a winner off the field, and part of that includes having a relationship with his fiancee, Brittany Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Brittany are high school sweethearts. Brittany is an avid fan of her fiancee as well as the Chiefs.

Brittany is also incredibly active on social media, most specifically Twitter. She was very outspoken during the Chiefs' Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In what turned out to be a game of the year contender, Brittany wasn't shy about giving her input on the proceedings.

Bacon, Grits, Eggs @reddawg77089 Brittany Matthews, Kayla Nicole going nuts during Thursday Night Football Brittany Matthews, Kayla Nicole going nuts during Thursday Night Football https://t.co/hDslinYE6C

Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews bashes haters online after Chiefs beat Chargers in OT.

Patrick Mahomes and Britney Mahomes after Super Bowl LIV

Brittany's excitement was on display throughout all four quarters of the Chiefs' 34-28 victory over the Chargers. Patrick Mahomes had an off game in terms of his accuracy. On at least a handful of plays, Mahomes missed the throw, whether it was underthrowing or overthrowing his target.

But despite a off night at times, Patrick Mahomes made plays that looked like vintage, peak Mahomes. He finished with an impressive 410 passing yards and three touchdowns. His play, especially in the fourth quarter and overtime, were essential for the Chiefs to extend their record to 10-4.

Brittany was at the game with Kayla Nichole, Travis Kelce's girlfriend. When Kelce had a 69-yard catch to set up a Chiefs touchdown at the goal line, she was ecstatic.

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 I love when they think they got him😎 THEN 87 COMES IN I love when they think they got him😎 THEN 87 COMES IN

Brittany had a lot to tweet about as the Chiefs and Chargers continuously went back and forth. Justin Herbert threw some of the prettiest ropes you'll ever see, and the Chargers' rushing attack was alive and well.

The fourth quarter saw 29 combined points scored between the two teams. It also saw Tyreek Hill beating pass interference to catch a deep bomb from Mahomes.

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 PI & still caught the ball🤷🏼‍♀️👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 PI & still caught the ball🤷🏼‍♀️👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Brittany was most likely most excited after the Chiefs won the game. The Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime and never looked back. Kelce caught the game-winning touchdown, and Brittany's reaction was priceless.

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 Don’t @ me don’t talk to me SKIIRRTTTTTTTTT WE WIN Don’t @ me don’t talk to me SKIIRRTTTTTTTTT WE WIN

Now that the game is over, Brittany and Patrick will go back to tending to their personal lives. Their daughter Sterling Mahomes is ten months old already and growing up quickly. The couple is also scheduled to be married, although no date has been made public.

