"Keep being the star you are" - Patrick Mahomes had a special gift for Trevon Diggs' son Aaiden

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not only an All-Pro player; he is also an All-Pro person, as evidenced by his most recent gesture. Mahomes sent Aaiden, the son of Pro Bowl Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, his number 15 Chiefs jersey as a Christmas gift.

The story came out during the Sunday Night Football broadcast as the Cowboys hosted the Washington Football Team. Dallas defeated Washington 56-14 as Diggs had an interception off quarterback Taylor Heineke early in the first quarter of the NFC East matchup.

SportsCenter tweeted about Aaiden's gift, which Patrick Mahomes retweeted.

Needless to say, Aaiden enjoyed the gift very much: Kansas City’s signal caller wrote a message to four-year-old Aaiden in the gift that said:

“Keep being the star you are. Can’t wait to see you in the NFL one day"

During this year’s edition of Hard Knocks, the HBO NFL show chronicled the Cowboys throughout their training camp. Even though the focus was on the team, young Aaiden was one of the breakout stars of the show. In Hard Knocks, he referenced the 2018 NFL MVP many times.

The cameras followed Trevon and Aaiden around in the third installment of the show, and Aaiden was questioned about what NFL jersey he'd brought with him to the Cowboys training camp.

And wait until you hear Aaiden try to pronounce Lamar Jackson's name.

Aaiden answered by putting four fingers up, which would be the jersey of the 2016 AP Rookie of the Year, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. When asked whose jersey it was, his answer was Patrick Mahomes.

How Mahomes and Diggs have faired this season

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs

Speaking of the two main players involved in the Aaiden Diggs story, Mahomes is fifth in the NFL with 4,310 passing yards, tied for fourth in touchdown passes with 33, and is second in passing attempts per game with 38.6.

Patrick Mahomes is 26-1 in games in November, December, and January over the last three seasons (including playoffs).



66.5%, 8,104 yards, 60 TD, 13 INT, 104.6 rating.



Mahomes has also won 26 straight games in Nov., Dec., and Jan.



#Chiefs

As for Aaiden’s dad, Trevon, the cornerback became a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career. He leads the NFL with 11 interceptions, interception return for 142 yards and is tied for first in interceptions and returned for a touchdown with two.

Should be the @nfl MVP or at least in the conversation! DPOY is already at his crib.

He is tied with Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Mike Edwards and Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas. Diggs is also tied for first with New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson with 21 passes defended.

