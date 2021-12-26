What is Patrick Mahomes' record against Pittsburgh Steelers?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will line up against quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. The matchup has plenty of playoff implications as the Chiefs are the number one seed in the AFC with a record of 10-4.

The Steelers are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture in the AFC. With a record of 8-7-1, a win would keep them in the hunt and a loss would be a major setback.

Mahomes has faced the Steelers just once as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs. He did not play when both teams faced off in Week 6 back in 2017 as the Chiefs lost 19-13. However, he did start against Pittsburgh in Week 2 of the 2018 season at Heinz Field. Mahomes went 23 of 28 with 326 yards passing and six touchdown passes in the 42-37 win.

It was the first of two games in his career where he threw for six touchdowns in a single contest. The second such game was in the same year in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

Not only did Mahomes toss six touchdown passes, but he also threw for 448 yards in that game, the most passing yards he had in a game that year.

Mahomes and Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson are the only two quarterbacks to have thrown for six touchdowns in a game. Dawson accomplished the feat back in Week 8 of the 1964 season against the Denver Broncos as the Chiefs won 49-39.

Dawson made the Pro Bowl that year as he finished the year with 30 touchdown passes, the second-most in the league. Boston Patriots quarterback Babe Parilli led that year with 31 touchdown passes.

Patrick Mahomes against rest of the AFC

Mahomes, a first-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, has the most wins in the AFC (34) since becoming the starter in 2018. He has 107 touchdown passes in games against AFC teams, the most since 2018. His 8,280 passing yards are the third-most in that timeframe.

In his own division, the AFC West, Mahomes has a record of 19-3 with 48 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions and 6,098 passing yards in his career.

Patrick Allen @RPatrickAllen The year before Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs lost 14 games. In 2018, Patrick Mahomes because the starter and since then, the Chiefs have only lost 14 regular-season games. The year before Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs lost 14 games. In 2018, Patrick Mahomes because the starter and since then, the Chiefs have only lost 14 regular-season games.

Mahomes' 23 wins at Arrowhead Stadium are the third-most wins for a quarterback at their home stadium since 2018. He trails Tom Brady (25 wins at Gillette Stadium and Raymond James Stadium) and Aaron Rodgers (23 at Lambeau Field). Mahomes is looking to help his team secure the number one seed in the playoffs and continue his dominance in the AFC.

