×
Create
Notifications

2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: 5 AFC teams who can finish as the top seed

Patrick Mahomes and Kyle Van Noy
Patrick Mahomes and Kyle Van Noy
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 24, 2021 03:20 AM IST
Listicle

The NFL Playoff picture continues to take shape as Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches. The AFC has been extremely competitive this season, with 13 of the 16 teams having a .500 record or better. Nothing in the conference has been clinched yet, and the number one seed is still up for grabs. Here are five teams battling for the top spot in the AFC playoff standings.

AFC teams battling for the top seed in the NFL playoffs

#5 - Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

All four teams in the AFC North are still battling for the division title, but the Cincinnati Bengals currently lead the way. If they win the remainder of their games, they will be division champions and punch their ticket to the playoffs. They trail the Kansas City Chiefs by just two games in the conference standings, but they can cut the deficit in half, if they defeat them in their Week 17 match up.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon, after his first Pro Bowl nod: "I would rather play in the Super Bowl any day over a Pro Bowl."

Also read: "They're making it look easy" - Randy Moss on Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase duo

#4 - Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills control their own destiny in the AFC East division. If they win the remainder of their games, they are the division champions and in the playoffs. They currently trail the New England Patriots by one game, but they play them in Week 16 and would own the division tiebreakers if they were to win.

Allen on this game against the Patriots:"My college coach used to say, 'there's two dogs and only one piece of meat'. It's gonna be a dogfight."#Bills

They would also own a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Chiefs, if it ever came down to that situation. The Bills still have an outside shot at the top seed in the AFC playoffs, but only if they win their final three games.

1 / 2 NEXT
Edited by Windy Goodloe
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी