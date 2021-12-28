"Watch the film" - Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs haters

Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews has been a vocal supporter of her fiance throughout the 2021 NFL season. While Mahomes went through an early-season slump, Brittany was active on social media, supporting her fiance.

On Sunday, Brittany took to Twitter again, after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs clinched a playoff birth with their dominant victory and are in the pole position to win the AFC's number one seed.

Brittany Matthews' tweet was directed at critics of Patrick Mahomes at any point this season.

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews is his biggest supporter

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews' tweet was ecstatic after the Chiefs made the playoffs for the fourth straight season under Mahomes. She called out anyone who doubted Mahomes when he struggled in the first half of the season. Her message to those people was to watch his game film.

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 Playoffs here they come 😎 & if you doubted that, please watch the film 🤷🏼‍♀️ & to all a goodnight Playoffs here they come 😎 & if you doubted that, please watch the film 🤷🏼‍♀️ & to all a goodnight

Patrick Mahomes took until Week 10 this season to look like vintage Mahomes. But that didn't stop Brittany from being Patrick's number one fan and supporter along the way.

She and Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes, specifically were the ones who carried the flag that Patrick Mahomes would be and is okay. That said, Jackson has brought his fair share of drama to the table (the younger Mahomes performed a TikTok on the Sean Taylor memorial logo, poured water on a Baltimore Ravens fan, and posted disparaging remarks about the Kansas City-based SoT cocktail bar after they were unable to seat his large group.) .

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.

Nonetheless, Patrick Mahomes has found his stride at the right time for the Chiefs. In his last six games, he's thrown 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions. In Mahomes' first nine games this season, he threw ten interceptions, which ranked near the most in the NFL.

While Mahomes isn't relying on the deep ball as much, he's shown growth by simply making the right decisions. He's taken more check-downs against deep safety coverages, which have prevented the offense from stalling out.

The Chiefs' rushing attack has also come on strongly as of late, thanks to their rebuilt offensive line. With better balance in the offense, Patrick Mahomes hasn't had to carry the burden of the entire team.

What's scary is that Mahomes is perfect in November and December games over the last two seasons.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Best QB win pct in November/December since start of last season



Patrick Mahomes 1.000 (16-0)

Tua Tagovailoa .846 (11-2)

Aaron Rodgers .800 (12-3)



*min. 10 starts Best QB win pct in November/December since start of last seasonPatrick Mahomes 1.000 (16-0)Tua Tagovailoa .846 (11-2)Aaron Rodgers .800 (12-3)*min. 10 starts https://t.co/B07Ub9zcSQ

The Chiefs won their sixth straight AFC West divisional title Sunday. Andy Reid and the Chiefs are a team nobody wants to face in the playoffs.

They have an offense that can get hot at any time. But most importantly, they have a defense that's been, arguably, the most consistent unit in the NFL over their eight-game winning streak.

At the rate the Chiefs wins are coming, Brittany Matthews will have more to tweet about with each upcoming game.

